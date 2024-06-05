Three Tiger Golfers On Golfweek Women's All-America Teams

BATON ROUGE – Three members of the LSU women’s golf team, led by first-team selection Ingrid Lindblad, were named to the Golfweek All-America teams announced by writer Cameron Jourdan this week.

Both junior Aine Donegan and graduate Latanna Stone were named to the site’s honorable mention All-American team after NCAA All-Championship team performances in the event at the OMNI La Costa North Course last month.

Golfweek’s 2024 All-America teams were picked based on accomplishments during the 2024 college golf season only.

Lindblad, who set a school record with a 69.42 season stroke average, won the Clemson Invitational for the third straight year at 18-under and then posted three straight 68s to win the NCAA Bryan Regional in 2024. She was also awarded the ANNIKA Award and the Inkster Award as she wrapped up her amateur golf career and prepares for her first pro event.

Donegan finished T4 in the NCAA Championships with one of her best performances posting rounds of 74-67-71-71 for a 5-under total of 283. The native of Ireland also had a T2 finish in the Moon Golf Invitational with a 6-under 210 (70-69-71).

Stone, of Riverview, Florida finished her career with strong back-to-back strong post-season performances, finishing T6 in a field of 66 in the NCAA Bryan Regional with rounds of 68-74-69 (5-under 611), while in the NCAA Championships, she finished T10 in a field of 156 golfers with an even par 288 (71-73-73-71).