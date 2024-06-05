New LSU Men's Golf Coach Jake Amos Arrives On Campus; Meets With Media

BATON ROUGE — New LSU men’s golf head coach Jake Amos arrived on campus Wednesday and met with members of the media. Here are a few of his comments:

Opening Statement …

“Thank you everyone for being here and I’m very excited to be here as well. I feel the love and it’s been amazing so far.”

On coming from ETSU and decision to come to LSU …

“East Tennessee State has done a lot for me and gave me my first chance. We won a lot. We won four straight conference titles, went to four straight national championships and we won a regional. It felt like I had done everything I could, and I really want to win a national championship so that’s why I came to LSU.”

His recruitment strategy …

“I want to keep the best players in the state and I want to keep Americans who love LSU and want to be here. I also think my advantage is that I know the world and I know the international market, and I have an advantage there that I am going to use. I think it’s really important to combine both.”

Coaching style …

“I’m not a technical coach at all. I’m more of a developer in terms of preparation and how to get ready for a tournament, how to manage the golf course, and how to manage your game and attitude. “Also, I focus on managing the team around each player and that’s my style of development.”

LSU golf fans can check out Coach Amos on the “Tigers Win” podcast with Harrison Valentine and Kent Lowe whereever podcasts are available.