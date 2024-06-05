BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU-North Carolina matchups on Saturday and Monday in Chapel Hill, N.C., were the two most-watched NCAA Baseball Regional games on record, according to ESPN.

Game 7 featuring LSU and North Carolina on Monday averaged 964,000 viewers on ESPN2, and Game 4 between the Tigers and Tar Heels on Saturday averaged 756,000 viewers on ESPN2, making them the two most-watched Regional games on record.

Overall, the 16 NCAA Regionals last week produced the largest-ever viewership for the regional round on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and ESPN +.