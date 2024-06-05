BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU sophomore left-hander Griffin Herring was named on Wednesday as one of 10 finalists for the 2024 Stopper of the Year Award by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

The award is presented each season to the top relief pitcher in NCAA Division I Baseball.

Herring, a product of Southlake, Texas, posted a 6-1 record and a 1.79 ERA for the Tigers this season, working 50.1 innings over 21 appearances (one start). He recorded six saves, 13 walks and 67 strikeouts while limiting opponents to a .215 cumulative batting average.

Herring defeated Wofford on Sunday at the NCAA Chapel Hill Regional, allowing just one run on five hits in 6.1 innings with no walks and seven strikeouts. He was named to the NCAA Chapel Hill Regional All-Tournament Team.

A 2024 Second-Team All-SEC selection, Herring was 2-1 with a 1.14 ERA and five saves in SEC regular-season games, posting seven walks and 45 strikeouts in 31.2 innings (11 appearances).

Herring has an 11-3 mark and a 2.66 ERA over his two-season LSU career with eight saves, 32 walks and 108 strikeouts in 84.2 innings (39 appearances, one start) while allowing a .226 opponent batting average.

NCBWA Stopper of the Year Finalists

Ben Abeldt, TCU

Evan Aschenbeck, Texas A&M

Ethan Bates, Louisiana Tech

Charlie Beilenson, Duke

Mason Burns, Western Kentucky

Griffin Herring, LSU

Bridger Holmes, Oregon State

Wyatt Lunsford-Shenkman, East Carolina

Izaak Martinez, UC San Diego

Conner Thurman, San Diego