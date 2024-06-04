No. 2 Ranked Women, No. 9 Ranked Men Set to Close Season at NCAA Outdoor Championships

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU track and field team is set to close out the 2024 season at the NCAA Outdoor Championships hosted at Oregon’s Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. The four-day meet will be streamed lived on ESPN+, ESPN2 and ESPN.

LSU will have 28 student-athletes (14 men, 14 women) competing this week at the NCAA Outdoor Championships. The full schedule for the Tigers this week is listed below.

Live coverage of the NCAA Outdoor Championships will air on ESPN2 for the first three days and then switch over to ESPN on Saturday. Individual events will each have their own stream throughout the week on ESPN+.

Wednesday: ESPN2 Stream (6:30 p.m.)

Thursday: ESPN2 Stream (7:30 p.m.)

Friday: ESPN2 Stream (8:00 p.m.)

Saturday: ESPN Stream (4:30 p.m.)

The No. 9 ranked LSU men will begin competition on Wednesday with the Tigers 4×100-meter relay team at 6:32 p.m., and will close out their weekend on Friday. The men arrived in Eugene with 14 qualifiers and a total of 12 entries. The men’s 4×100 and Tzuriel Pedigo return to the NCAA Championships as reigning champions, and will be joined by former champion in Sean Burrell.

LSU’s No. 2 ranked women will be up to bat second on Thursday beginning with the women’s 4x100m relay semifinal at 6:32 p.m. The women arrive to Eugene with a total of 22 entries among 14 student-athletes. Michaela Rose is returning to the Championship as the lone reigning title-winner for the women.

Wednesday, June 5 (all times Central)

6:32 p.m. – Men’s 4x100m Relay Semifinal (Thomas, Fleming, Reid, Oghenebrume)

7:32 p.m. – Men’s 110-Meter Relays Semifinal (Stern, Sophia)

7:45 p.m. – Men’s Javelin Throw Final (Lawrence, Pedigo)

7:46 p.m. – Men’s 100 Meter Semifinal (Fleming, Oghenebrume)

8:00 p.m. – Men’s 400 Meter Semifinal (Bedell)

8:30 p.m. – Men’s 400-Meter Hurdles Semifinal (Burrell)

8:40 p.m. – Men’s Shot Put Final (Meyer)

9:48 p.m. – Men’s 4x400m Relay Semifinal (Burrell, Epps, McKay, Bedell)

Thursday, June 6 (all times Central)

6:32 p.m. – Women’s 4x100m Relay Semifinal (Lyston, Davies, Phillips, Godbless)

6:46 p.m. – Women’s 1500 Meter Semifinal (Rangel Batres)

8:32 p.m. – Women’s 100-Meter Hurdles Semifinal (Bellamy, Phillips)

8:45 p.m. – Women’s Javelin Throw Final (Spooner)

8:46 p.m. – Women’s 100 Meter Semifinal (Lyston, Davies, Godbless)

9:00 p.m. – Women’s Long Jump Final (Smalls)

9:00 p.m. – Women’s 400 Meter Semifinal (Onojuvwevwo)

9:14 p.m. – Women’s 800 Meter Semifinal (Rose)

9:30 p.m. – Women’s 400-Meter Hurdles Semifinal (Bellamy, Phillips)

9:44 p.m. – Women’s 200 Meter Semifinal (Lyston, Davies, Godbless, Bigam)

9:48 p.m. – Women’s 4x400m Relay Semifinal (Onojuvwevwo, Bellamy, Rose, White)

Friday, June 7 (all times Central)

7:30 p.m. – Men’s High Jump Final (Chadenga)

8:02 p.m. – Men’s 4x100m Relay Final (TBD)

8:42 p.m. – Men’s 110-Meter Relays Final (TBD)

8:52 p.m. – Men’s 100 Meter Final (TBD)

9:02 p.m. – Men’s 400 Meter Final (TBD)

9:27 p.m. – Men’s 400-Meter Hurdles Final (TBD)

10:21 p.m. – Men’s 4x400m Relay Final (TBD)

Saturday, June 6 (all times Central)

4:00 p.m. – Women’s High Jump Final (Smalls)

4:05 p.m. – Women’s Discus Throw Final (Valeanu)

4:32 p.m. – Women’s 4x100m Relay Final (TBD)

4:41 p.m. – Women’s 1500 Meter Final (TBD)

4:50 p.m. – Women’s Triple Jump Final (Smalls, Fingers)

5:12 p.m. – Women’s 100-Meter Hurdles Final (TBD)

5:22 p.m. – Women’s 100 Meter Final (TBD)

5:32 p.m. – Women’s 400 Meter Final (TBD)

5:44 p.m. – Women’s 800 Meter Final (TBD)

5:57 p.m. – Women’s 400-Meter Hurdles Final (TBD)

6:07 p.m. – Women’s 200 Meter Final (TBD)

9:48 p.m. – Women’s 4x400m Relay Final (TBD)

