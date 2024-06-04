Eleven LSU Teams Score 990 or Better on NCAA APR

BATON ROUGE – LSU student-athletes continue to combine their success in competition with that of accomplishment in the classroom as 11 of the school’s sports teams recorded a 990 or better, including seven with a perfect 1000, as the NCAA released the Academic Progress Rate for institutions on Tuesday.

The APR provides a real-time look at a team’s academic success each semester by tracking the academic progress of each student-athlete on scholarship. The APR accounts for eligibility, retention and graduation and provides a measure of each team’s academic performance.

LSU’s seven teams with a score of 1000 in the multi-year rate ties Arkansas for second among all SEC institutions. Leading the way for LSU with a 1000 APR score was the national championship gymnastics team.

LSU’s beach volleyball team, who reached the Final Four, scored a 1000 along with the women’s golf team, who advanced to match play at the NCAA Championships last month.

Other sports scoring 1000 include the NCAA Super Regional participant softball team, women’s tennis, who reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament this year, along with volleyball and men’s cross country.

LSU’s sports with a 990 or better include men’s golf (993), men’s tennis (993), women’s cross country (993), and women’s soccer (992).

Other men’s scores include the baseball team with a 985, swimming and diving at 968, men’s track and field at 967, basketball at 939 and football at 934.

Other women’s scores include swimming and diving with a 989, women’s basketball at 979, and track and field at 972.

LSU’s APR scores come on the heels of the university recording a 91 in the NCAA’s Graduation Success Rate which was released in December. The 91 GSR mark is one shy of tying the school-record set in 2022 and extends LSU’s streak of consecutive years of scoring at least an 89 to seven.