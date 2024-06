CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – The LSU-North Carolina game on Monday in the NCAA Chapel Hill Regional will be televised by ESPN2 at 5 p.m. CT/6 p.m. ET.

The winner of the LSU-North Carolina regional championship game will advance to the NCAA Super Regional versus West Virginia beginning on either Friday or Saturday.

