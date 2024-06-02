CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – The LSU-Wofford game on Sunday in the NCAA Chapel Hill Regional will be televised by ESPN at 11 a.m. CT/12 p.m. ET.

The winner of the LSU-Wofford regional elimination game will meet North Carolina at 5 p.m. CT/6 p.m. ET Sunday.

If North Carolina wins Sunday’s second game, the Tar Heels are the regional champions. If LSU or Wofford win Sunday’s nightcap, it would face North Carolina again on Monday in a winner-take-all regional championship game at a time to be announced.

All LSU games are broadcast on affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network and may also be heard on the LSU Sports Mobile App and at www.LSUsports.net.