LSU-Wofford Game to be Televised by ESPN at 11 a.m. CT Sunday

The LSU-Wofford game on Sunday in the NCAA Chapel Hill Regional will be televised by ESPN at 11 a.m. CT/12 p.m. ET. The winner of the LSU-Wofford regional elimination game will meet North Carolina at 5 p.m. CT/6 p.m. ET Sunday.