LSU Signs Kenyan Middle-Distance Runner Emedy Kiplimo Ruto

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU men’s track and field and cross-country programs are signing star middle-distance runner Emedy Ruto, Head Coach Dennis Shaver announced on Saturday.

The Koibatek, Kenya, native will arrive at LSU with four years of cross-country eligibility, and will have two years of outdoor eligibility and three years of indoor eligibility for the track & field team.

He will arrive to Baton Rouge with a personal-best time of 3:36.91 in the 1500 meter which he clocked last season in Nairobi, Kenya. To put that time in perspective, it would be faster than the LSU-record time of 3:38.41 set 29 years ago by Passmore Furusa in 1995, and would’ve ranked him eighth in the nation this NCAA-outdoor season.

The Kenyan will also arrive to Baton Rouge with personal-best times of 1:50.64 in the 800 meter (2021) and 8:07.58 in the 3000 meter (2023).

Ruto is the first official addition to the distance team on the men’s side for the class of 2024 signings. The class of 2024 signings currently include eight signings for the women’s distance crew.

