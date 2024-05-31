Garrett Runion Named WGCA Central Region Golf Coach of the Year

BATON ROUGE – LSU women’s golf coach Garrett Runion, off another outstanding season leading the No. 3 Tiger team, was named Friday as one of the Golf Pride Women’s Golf Coaches Association Regional Coaches of the Year.

Runion was named the Central Region top coach.

The Tigers ranked No. 3 in the final Scoreboard by clippd NCAA performance rankings, won three times in the 2023-24 season. That included a win in the NCAA Bryan Regional that advanced the Tigers to a school record-tying fourth consecutive NCAA championships appearance.

LSU then had one of its highlight moments in the championship stroke-play qualifying rounds when it posted a tie for first with Stanford in the 72-hole competition, posting a school record total for rounds of 2-over 1,154. That advanced LSU into the final eight of match play for the first time in school history.

For the season, the Tigers had a stroke average of 285.24, more than one full stroke over last year’s previous school mark.

Runion coached an outstanding group of golfers including ANNIKA Award and WGCA Player of the Year Ingrid Lindblad and three golfers who all finished in the top 10 in the recent NCAA championships – Aine Donegan, Latanna Stone and Carla Tejedo.