BATON ROUGE – LSU’s home-opener against Nicholls will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. CT and will be streamed on ESPN+ and SEC Network+, the Southeastern Conference announced.

The league announced game times and television assignments for the first three weeks of the 2024 season on Thursday as the SEC Meetings in Destin, Florida, concluded.

The Nicholls game will serve as the first of seven home games in 2024 for LSU as the school will celebrate the 100 Years of Tiger Stadium. The meeting with the Colonels will be the first between the schools.

Kickoff time and television plans for LSU’s season-opener against USC in Las Vegas had previously been announced as the Tigers and Trojans will meet at 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC on Sunday, Sept. 1.

It will be the first meeting between LSU and USC since 1984 when the Tigers posted a 23-3 win over the Trojans in Los Angeles. The game will also represent the first for Southern Cal as a member of the Big Ten.

LSU will make a second appearance on ABC in week 3 when the Tigers face South Carolina at 11 a.m. CT in Columbia.

LSU will travel to South Carolina for the first time since a 24-17 win over the Gamecocks in 2008. The Tigers were scheduled to play at South Carolina in 2015, however severe flooding in the Columbia area forced the game to be moved to Tiger Stadium the week of the game. LSU won that game 45-24.