Track & Field Signs Jamaican Discus Thrower Chad Hendricks

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU men’s track and field program is signing Munro College’s Chad Hendricks, Head Coach Dennis Shaver announced on Wednesday.

Hendricks will come in ready to fill a much-needed role on the men’s throw squad. Senior Claudio Romero, who is the LSU-record setter in discus throw, will graduate after this 2024 season leaving a spot open.

The Kingston, Jamaica, native has had a stellar season that included a historic performance at the 128th Penn Relays in the high school boys’ discus championship.

Making his debut at the Penn Relays, Hendricks won gold in his signature event with a toss of 66.17 meters (217’ 1”) on his final attempt. The mark surpassed his previous personal best of 59.55 meters (195’ 4.5”) that he set earlier in February at the Youngster Goldsmith National Athletic Classic. The young star in the making crossed the 60-meter mark for the first time the throw before his PR with 63.11 meter (207’ 0”). Hendricks’ winning throw ranked him at No. 4 in Penn Relays’ history.

Hendricks has most recently competed at the ISSA/Grace Kennedy Boys and Girls Championships and CARIFTA Games (U20) in March. He finished second in both meets with throws of 56.90 meters (186’ 8.25”) and 58.73 meters (192’ 8.25”) respectively.

In shot put, the 19-year-old holds a personal-best mark from this season of 15.51 meters (50’ 10.75”), which he reached at the beginning of March at the GC Foster Classic.

