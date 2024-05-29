Lyston & Rose Listed on The Bowerman Pre-NCAA Outdoor Championships Watch List

NEW ORLEANS – The USTFCCCA released The Bowerman Women’s Post-Outdoor Conference Watch List on Wednesday, this is the final of seven in-season updates that are released throughout the indoor and outdoor seasons.

Junior Michaela Rose is once again highlighting the women’s side of The Bowerman Watch List as she nears the end of the 2024 collegiate season as one of two student-athletes on every edition of the watch list this year. Rose is the third LSU woman to have a perfect watch-list season, joining 2012 winner Kimberlyn Duncan and 2021 semifinalist Tonea Marshall.

Rose, who hails from Suffolk, Virginia, added to her collection of sub-2:00 times in the 800 with a 1:59.05 in the NCAA East First Round. That’s the No. 4 collegiate performance behind two of her own marks (1:58.37 in April and 1:58.89 to win the SEC Championships) and the CR 1:57.73 set by 2021 Bowerman-award winner, Athing Mu.

Earlier this spring she clocked a collegiate record of 1:25.75 in the 600 meter, 4:12.88 in the 1500 and a 50.81 split in the 4×400.

Indoors, she set a collegiate record in the 600 yard at 1:16.76 before compiling three sub-2 races in the 800 that give her three of the top-5 collegiate performances all-time – her fastest of 1:59.25 to win the SEC Indoor Championships and become No. 2 collegian all-time behind only Mu. Another of those sub-2 clockings earned a runner-up finish at the NCAA Indoor Championships. This is her ninth career Watch List appearance.

Lyston, who hails from Portmore, Jamaica, advanced in both sprints from the NCAA East First Round, coming off a victory in the 100 at the SEC Championships in a PR 10.91 to move to No. 9 all-time collegiately. Her PR in the 200 is 22.31, and she leads off LSU’s 4×100 team (42.49).

Earlier in the spring she clocked a wind-aided 10.84w in the 100. She was undefeated indoors in the 60, culminating with the NCAA Indoor title in 7.03 to become the LSU record holder and No. 2 collegian all-time behind only 2023 The Bowerman winner Julien Alfred.

She had three other sub-7.10 times – 7.07 twice (one that made her previously No. 4 all-time collegiately) and a 7.08 to win the SEC Indoor Championships. This is her seventh Watch List appearance.

Both Tigers are fresh off of winning the SEC Outdoor Championship team title for the first time since 2012. The newest addition to the trophy room marked the 26th SEC title for the women’s program. A total of 14 Lady Tigers contributed to the win, including a team-high 16.5 points from Lyston and 11 points from Rose.

The men’s edition of The Bowerman February Watch List will be released tomorrow at 3:00 p.m. CT. For more about The Bowerman, visit ustfccca.org.

Follow Us

Stay up to date with all things LSU track and field by following us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.