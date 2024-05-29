LSU's Ingrid Lindblad Named WGCA Player of the Year

BATON ROUGE – LSU’s Ingrid Lindblad picked up another major golf honor on Wednesday when she was named the PING Women’s Golf Coaches Association Player of the Year for the 2023-24 season.

Lindblad, who also completed 52 weeks as the World’s No. 1 Women’s Amateur Golfer, will compete starting Thursday in the United States Women’s Open in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

The Swedish star also finished with the No. 1 rank in the official NCAA Scoreboard Powered by clippd rankings.

Recognized annually as the top honor in women’s collegiate golf, the PING WGCA Player of the Year is awarded to the best player in Division I, II, III and NAIA women’s golf. The award was first given in 1987 and the names of recipients reads as a who’s who of the best of the ladies’ game including Amanda Blumenherst (3-time), Lorena Ochoa (2-time) and Annika Sorenstam.

Lindblad finished with a school record stroke average of just over 69 for the 2023-24 season with four wins, including the NCAA Bryan Regional. She was named SEC Player of the Year for the third time in her career in April and placed third at the 2024 Augusta National Women’s Amateur, her third top three finish in four appearances.

While at the NCAA Championships, she was awarded the prestigious ANNIKA Award from the Haskins Foundation in a ceremony with Sorenstam.

Lindblad had nine top-five finishes throughout the season and tallied 27 rounds on or below par, just one round shy of the NCAA record.

The native of Halmstad, Sweden, who is expected to turn pro after the Women’s Open, won 15 times in her career, setting a Southeastern Conference women’s record for victories.

About the Women’s Golf Coaches Association

The Women’s Golf Coaches Association, founded in 1983, is a non-profit organization representing women’s collegiate golf coaches. The WGCA was formed to encourage the playing of college golf for women in correlation with a general objective of education and in accordance with the highest tradition of intercollegiate competition. Today, the WGCA represents over 750 coaches throughout the U.S. and is dedicated to educating, promoting and recognizing both its members and the student-athletes they represent.