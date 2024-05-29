Dennis Shaver Named SEC Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Coach of the Year

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Southeastern Conference on Wednesday announced its 2024 Outdoor Track and Field Awards, recognizing outstanding performances during the past outdoor season, as voted on by the league’s 15 head coaches. LSU Track & Field’s Head Coach Dennis Shaver was among 13 student-athletes and coaches recognized by the conference office.

A few weeks ago, Shaver led the Lady Tigers an SEC-team title for the first time since 2012, doing so with a dominating performance in almost every aspect of the sport. The newest addition to the trophy room marks the 26th SEC title for the women’s program and the 14th SEC outdoor crown for the women. A total of 14 Lady Tigers contributed to the win, including a team-high 16.5 points from sophomore Brianna Lyston.

In his 20th season as the head coach for the LSU track & field program, Shaver tallied his 38th top-three team finish at an SEC Championship. Lyston and Michaela Rose captured gold for the Tigers in Gainesville, while LSU earned a total of 10 All-SEC honors at the meet.

The Salina, Kansas, native now has the Tigers primed for another National Championship run as they head into the NCAA Outdoor Championships next week. The Lady Tigers will enter the meet with a nation-leading 22 entries, four more than the next best school (Arkansas).

Men’s Outdoor Track & Field Awards

Runner of the Year: Christopher Morales Williams, Georgia

Field Athlete of the Year: Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan, Ole Miss

Freshman Runner of the Year: Parvej Khan, Florida

Freshman Field Athlete of the Year: Micah Larry, Georgia

Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Dylan Targgart, South Carolina

Coach of the Year: Chris Bucknam, Arkansas

Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Awards

Runner of the Year: Parker Valby, Florida

Field Athlete of the Year: Veronica Fraley, Vanderbilt

Freshman Runner of the Year: JaMeesia Ford, South Carolina

Freshman Field Athlete of the Year: Akaoma Odeluga, Ole Miss

Co-Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Lamara Distin, Texas A&M

Co-Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Veronica Fraley, Vanderbilt

Coach of the Year: Dennis Shaver, LSU

