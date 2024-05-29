Berzon Named NFCA All-American for Second Consecutive Season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Sophomore pitcher Sydney Berzon has been named to the 2024 National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) Division I All-America Second Team, announced by the NFCA Wednesday.

Berzon becomes a two-time NFCA All-American and is LSU’s fifth hurler to be named an NFCA All-American in back-to-back seasons, and third to do it under Head Coach Beth Torina (Allie Walljasper – 2017-2018; Rachel Fico – 2012-2013; Kristin Schmidt – 2003-2004; Britni Sneed – 2001-2002).

Berzon compiled 20 wins in the circle this season, tying for fifth most by a sophomore pitcher in program history (Sarah KnifeChief – 1998). The Buffalo, N.Y. native concluded the season with a 1.78 ERA behind 185 strikeouts (No. 5 in the SEC) in 204.0 innings pitched. In 40 appearances, Berzon recorded 22 starts, 20 complete games, four saves, and three shutouts. Her four saves bumped her career total to seven, tied at No. 5 all-time in program history (Allie Walljasper, Kristin Schmidt).

In 2024, Berzon set an SEC Tournament record with 14.0 innings pitched, facing a career-high 56 batters and throwing 208 pitches in the 3-2 win over Alabama (May 8). She also struck out a career-high 13 batters in the 3-2 10.0-inning victory versus Boise State (Feb. 22).

Berzon was also named an All-American by D1Softball and Softball America.

