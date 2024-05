Women Ranked No. 2, Men No. 9 in Pre-NCAA Outdoor Championship USTFCCCA TFRI

NEW ORLEANS – The U.S. Track & Field and Cross-Country Coaches Association released the 10th edition of the national rankings for the 2024 outdoor season on Tuesday. The LSU women dropped one spot to No. 2 in the nation, while the men dropped five spots to No. 9.

USTFCCCA Rankings

LSU has a total of 34 entries combined for the men’s and women’s teams. Below is a list of the entries and where they rank in the nation heading into next week’s NCAA Outdoor Championships.

Men’s NCAA Entry Rankings

No. 1 | Men’s 4x100m A | 38.19

No. 5 | Men’s 4x400m A | 3:01.28

No. 6 | Kuda Chadenga | HJ | 2.22m

No. 8 | Godson Oghenebrume | 100m | 9.99

No. 8 | Jahiem Stern | 100mh | 13.38w

No. 9 | Sean Burrell | 400mh | 49.44

No. 11 | Matthew Sophia | 100mh | 13.40

No. 12 | John Meyer | SP | 19.68m

No. 13 | Dillon Bedell | 400m | 45.30

No. 14 | Da’Marcus Fleming | 100m | 10.03w

No. 14 | Will Lawrence | JT | 74.79m

No. 24 | Tzuriel Pedigo | JT | 68.53m

Women’s NCAA Entry Rankings

No. 1 | Michaela Rose | 800m | 1:58.37

No. 2 | Brianna Lyston | 100m | 10.84w

No. 3 | Women’s 4x100m A | 42.49

No. 4 | Thelma Davies | 200m | 22.17

No. 5 | Women’s 4x400m A | 3:26.55

No. 6 | Brianna Lyston | 200m | 22.31

No. 6 | Thelma Davies | 100m | 10.92w

No. 6 | Leah Phillips | 100mh | 12.71

No. 6 | Ella Onojuvwevwo | 400m | 50.57

No. 9 | Trinity Spooner | JT | 55.24m

No. 10 | Shani’a Bellamy | 400mh | 55.71

No. 10 | Morgan Smalls | LJ | 6.57mw

No. 12 | Tima Godbless | 100m | 11.03

No. 12 | Shani’a Bellamy | 100mh | 12.77

No. 13 | Lorena Rangel Batres | 1500m | 4:09.06

No. 15 | Morgan Smalls | HJ | 1.84m

No. 17 | Estel Valeanu | DT | 57.53m

No. 18 | Tima Godbless | 200m | 22.63

No. 18 | Morgan Smalls | TJ | 13.17m

No. 18 | Leah Phillips | 400mh | 56.50

No. 22 | Aniyah Bigam | 200m | 22.96

No. 22 | Taylor Fingers | TJ | 12.95m

2024 LSU Outdoor Rankings

LSU Women – No. 1 – March 25

LSU Men – No. 2 – March 25

LSU Women – No. 1 – April 1

LSU Men – No. 3 – April 1

LSU Women – No. 2 – April 9

LSU Men – No. 4 – April 9

LSU Women – No. 1 – April 16

LSU Men – No. 4 – April 16

LSU Women – No. 1 – April 23

LSU Men – No. 3 – April 23

LSU Women – No. 1 – April 30

LSU Men – No. 3 – April 30

LSU Women – No. 1 – May 7

LSU Men – No. 3 – May 7

LSU Women – No. 1 – May 14

LSU Men – No. 5 – May 14

LSU Women – No. 1 – May 21

LSU Men – No. 4 – May 21

LSU Women – No. 2 – May 28

LSU Men – No. 9 – May 28

