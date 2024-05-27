BATON ROUGE — LSU Baseball (40-21), the 2023 national champions and 2024 SEC Tournament runners-up, earned its 37th NCAA Regional berth, it was announced by the NCAA on Monday morning.

The second-seeded Tigers will travel to Chapel Hill, N.C., for the four-team, double-elimination tournament and face third-seeded Wofford (41-18, 12-8 Southern Conference) on Friday at 11 a.m. CT on ESPNU.

Opposite the Tigers and Terriers in Chapel Hill are host and national No. 4 seed North Carolina along with regional fourth-seed Long Island (LIU). The Tar Heels and Sharks will square off at 5 p.m. CT on Friday on ESPN+.

LSU has never faced Wofford nor LIU on the baseball diamond. The most recent of five all-time meetings between LSU and North Carolina was in the 2013 College World Series.

2024 Chapel Hill NCAA Regional Schedule

Bryson Field at Boshamer Stadium

May 31 – June 3, 2024

Friday, May 31

Game 1: 11 a.m. CT – LSU vs. Wofford (ESPNU)

Game 2: 5 p.m. CT – North Carolina vs. Long Island (ESPN+)

Saturday, June 1

Game 3: 11 a.m. CT – Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2

Game 4: 4 p.m. CT – Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2

Sunday, June 2

Game 5: 11 a.m. CT – Winner of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4

Game 6: 5 p.m. CT – Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 4

Monday, June 3

Game 7: TBA – (If Necessary) Winner of Game 6 vs. Loser of Game 6