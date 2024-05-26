LSU Falls in SEC Tournament Final to Tennessee, 4-3

HOOVER, Ala. — Reliever Dylan Loy worked 4.2 innings of scoreless relief Sunday, and third baseman Billy Amick hit a three-run homer to lead Tennessee to a 4-3 win over LSU in the SEC Tournament championship game at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium.

Tennessee improved to 50-11 on the year, while LSU dropped to 40-21 as the Tigers’ seven-game win streak ended.

LSU will now await a bid for the NCAA Tournament, as the 64-team field will be announced at 11 a.m. CT Monday during a selection show televised by ESPN2.

The Tigers are 18-6 in their last 24 games and 14-6 in their last 20 games against SEC teams.

“Yeah, very proud of our team this week,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “Accomplished a lot this week with four wins in the toughest league and toughest tournament in baseball. Congratulations to Tennessee for winning the championship today. They’ve got a great program, great players.

“But, I think the story is how we played all week long. We had two dominant pitching performances. We had two dominant offensive performances, and came up a little bit short today.”

Loy (2-0) entered the game at the top of the second inning and blanked LSU for 4.2 frames, allowing two hits with two walks and five strikeouts.

Tennessee reliever Aaron Combs recorded his fifth save of the season after recording the final two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning with the tying run at second base.

LSU reliever Fidel Ulloa (2-2) was charged with the loss, as he allowed three runs on two hits with one walk and no strikeouts.

First baseman Jared Jones staked the Tigers to a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning with his 26th homer of the season and his fourth dinger of the tournament.

Amick launched a three-homer – his 19th of the season – in the third to give the Vols a 3-1 advantage.

Tennessee added a run in the seventh as centerfielder Hunter Ensley lined an RBI single, providing the Vols a three-run cushion.

LSU staged a rally in the ninth as designated hitter Hayden Travinski and second baseman Steven Milam hit back-to-back one-out doubles to narrow the deficit to 4-2.

Milam then scored when Amick misplayed a hard ground ball off the bat of centerfielder Mac Bingham, bringing the Tigers to within one run.

However, Combs retired the next two LSU hitters to end the game and preserve the win for the Vols.

2024 SEC All-Tournament Team

P: Luke Holman, LSU

P: Brooks Auger, Mississippi State

C: Cole Messina, South Carolina

DH: Hayden Travinski, LSU

1B: Blake Burke, Tennessee

2B: Steven Milam, LSU

3B: Tommy White, LSU

SS: Michael Braswell III, LSU

OF: Connor Hujsak, Mississippi State

OF: Kavares Tears, Tennessee

OF: Calvin Hewett, Vanderbilt

Most Valuable Player: Blake Burke, Tennessee