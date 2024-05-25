LSU's Connor Gaunt Named PING Division I All-Region
Connor Gaunt
CARLSBAD, California – LSU graduate Connor Gaunt was named to the NCAA Division I PING All-Region honorees list announced Saturday morning at the NCAA D1 Men’s Golf Championship.
Players were named in six regions after voting by the Golf Coaches Association of America.
Gaunt and his Tiger teammates tee off this afternoon in the second round of the Championships at the OMNI La Costa North Course.
Gaunt had seven top five finishes in seven events at LSU and for 36 rounds entering the championships, averaged 70.89 to lead the LSU team. He posted 22 rounds of par or under during the season.
The native of Cabot, Arkansas is in his fourth year with the LSU program and this year has lowered his stroke average in 2023-24 some 2.5 strokes from the 2022-23 season.
Here are the members of the 2024 NCAA Division I PING All-Region announced by the GCAA.
Southeast
Gray Albright, Florida State
J.M. Butler, Auburn
Luke Clanton, Florida State
Canon Claycomb, Alabama
Nathan Franks, South Carolina
Nick Gabrelcik, North Florida
Connor Gaunt, LSU
Ian Gilligan, Florida
Alex Goff, Kentucky
Jake Hall, Tennessee
Frederik Kjettrup, Florida State
Jackson Koivun, Auburn
Michael La Sasso, Ole Miss
Bryce Lewis, Tennessee
Hunter Logan, Mississippi State
William Moll, Vanderbilt
Jake Peacock, South Florida
Matthew Riedel, Vanderbilt
Gordon Sargent, Vanderbilt
Cole Sherwood, Vanderbilt
Cameron Tankersley, Ole Miss
Jack Turner, Florida
Brendan Valdes, Auburn
Jackson Van Paris, Vanderbilt
Ben van Wyk, Georgia
Evan Woosley-Reed, Tennessee