LSU's Connor Gaunt Named PING Division I All-Region

CARLSBAD, California – LSU graduate Connor Gaunt was named to the NCAA Division I PING All-Region honorees list announced Saturday morning at the NCAA D1 Men’s Golf Championship.

Players were named in six regions after voting by the Golf Coaches Association of America.

Gaunt and his Tiger teammates tee off this afternoon in the second round of the Championships at the OMNI La Costa North Course.

Gaunt had seven top five finishes in seven events at LSU and for 36 rounds entering the championships, averaged 70.89 to lead the LSU team. He posted 22 rounds of par or under during the season.

The native of Cabot, Arkansas is in his fourth year with the LSU program and this year has lowered his stroke average in 2023-24 some 2.5 strokes from the 2022-23 season.

Here are the members of the 2024 NCAA Division I PING All-Region announced by the GCAA.

Southeast

Gray Albright, Florida State

J.M. Butler, Auburn

Luke Clanton, Florida State

Canon Claycomb, Alabama

Nathan Franks, South Carolina

Nick Gabrelcik, North Florida

Connor Gaunt, LSU

Ian Gilligan, Florida

Alex Goff, Kentucky

Jake Hall, Tennessee

Frederik Kjettrup, Florida State

Jackson Koivun, Auburn

Michael La Sasso, Ole Miss

Bryce Lewis, Tennessee

Hunter Logan, Mississippi State

William Moll, Vanderbilt

Jake Peacock, South Florida

Matthew Riedel, Vanderbilt

Gordon Sargent, Vanderbilt

Cole Sherwood, Vanderbilt

Cameron Tankersley, Ole Miss

Jack Turner, Florida

Brendan Valdes, Auburn

Jackson Van Paris, Vanderbilt

Ben van Wyk, Georgia

Evan Woosley-Reed, Tennessee