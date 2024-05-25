LSU Walks-Off South Carolina, 12-11 in 10 Innings; Advances to SEC Championship

HOOVER, Ala. – Second baseman Steven Milam launched a two-run homer in the bottom of the 10th inning Saturday to lift LSU to a 12-11 win over South Carolina in an SEC Tournament semifinal game at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium.

The Tigers, who have won seven straight games, advance to the SEC Tournament championship game at 2 p.m. CT Sunday against top-seeded Tennessee, which defeated Vanderbilt, 6-4, in Saturday’s nightcap.

Sunday’s championship game will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network beginning at 1:30 p.m. CT and televised by ESPN2.

LSU, which trailed the Gamecocks, 8-0, heading into the bottom of the fourth inning, improved to 40-20 on the season, while South Carolina dropped to 36-23.

“What a game,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “I think there’s a lot of stories in this game, but it’s about toughness. The toughness that this team has displayed since the middle of the season is special. We were in a tough spot, and now we’re one of the best teams in the country. It’s our 40th win of the season, four obviously here (at the SEC Tournament). That happens when you have tough-minded people that deliver great individual performances.”

South Carolina broke a 10-10 tie in the top of the 10th inning when rightfielder Blake Jackson scored from third base on a balk with two outs. LSU reliever Griffin Herring, however, retired leftfielder Dylan Brewer with runners on the corners to end the inning and keep the deficit at 11-10.

LSU designated hitter Hayden Travinski led off the bottom of the 10th with a walk, and Milam followed with a two-run blast, his sixth homer of the season, to give the Tigers a thrilling victory.

“Steven with the walk-off homer, he’s been exceptional in this tournament,” Johnson said. “I don’t know that there’s been a better player on the field this entire tournament.”

“I got something down that I could handle,” Milam said, “and I stayed calm and I put a good swing on it.”

LSU’s Griffin Herring (4-1) was credited with the win after recording the final out in the top of the 10th. South Carolina reliever Garrett Gainey (1-4) was charged with the loss, as he allowed three runs on two hits in one inning with two walks and no strikeouts.

Trailing 8-0 heading into the bottom of the fourth inning, the Tigers struck for six runs on four hits and were aided by a South Carolina error. Shortstop Michael Braswell III lined an RBI single, and first baseman Jared Jones drew a bases-loaded walk to reduce the deficit to 8-2.

Leftfielder Josh Pearson smacked a two-run single, Travinski delivered an RBI single, and another run scored when South Carolina leftfielder Kennedy Jones misplayed Travinski’s hit and allowed the ball to roll to the outfield wall.

South Carolina increased its lead to 10-6 in the sixth as designated hitter Cole Messina lifted a sacrifice fly and second baseman Parker Noland delivered an RBI single.

Jones unloaded his 25th homer of the year to lead off the bottom of the sixth, narrowing the gap to 10-7.

LSU scored two more runs in the seventh as rightfielder Ashton Larson contributed a sacrifice fly, and Braswell blasted a solo homer, his third of the season.

The Tigers tied the contest at 10-10 in the bottom of the ninth as pinch hitter Ethan Frey led off the inning with a double, and pinch runner Paxton Kling scored when South Carolina misplayed a bunt by LSU catcher Alex Milazzo.