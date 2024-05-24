Men's Tennis Inks Andrej Loncarevic

BATON ROUGE, La. – Andrej Loncarevic, native of France, will be joining the LSU Men’s Tennis team in fall of 2024.

“We are very excited to be adding Andrej to our Tiger family,” said assistant coach Sebastian Rey. “Andrej is 6 ‘4, lefty with a very aggressive and explosive game. He transitions up the court very well and with these attributes, he has great potential to be an elite college player.”

Loncarevic plays mostly French Men’s events and has earned an impressive French ranking of -4/6. He holds a UTR of 12.48 and has wins over 13 UTR players and multiple 12.7’s and above.

“He has a great left-handed serve and we are looking forward to coaching him and helping him fulfill his professional goals,” said assistant coach Sebastian Rey. “College tennis and playing in the SEC is going to be great for Andrej to consistently compete at the highest level whilst developing physically off the court.”

Follow Us

For more updates, follow @LSUTennis on Instagram, Facebook, and X.