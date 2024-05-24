LSU Overpowers Stanford In 11-1 Run-Rule Win

STANFORD, Calif. – Ninth-seeded LSU matched a season-high 16 hits and three home runs in an 11-1 five-inning victory over No. 8 seed Stanford Friday night at Boyd & Jill Smith Family Stadium.

LSU moves to 44-15 and has won six of its last seven games, while Stanford drops to 46-15 this season. Friday night’s game marks the second time LSU run-ruled a team in the Super Regionals. The first was on May 23, 2015, against Arizona in Baton Rouge, La. (8-0, 5 innings).

“Our offensive staff had an incredible plan tonight, and they had our team well-prepared,” said Head Coach Beth Torina. “I think our preparation for games is a strength for us, and we take great pride in approaching each situation, especially when playing on this stage. There are 16 teams left, and we will do everything we can to keep moving forward.”

Pitcher Sydney Berzon (20-8) earned the win, throwing five strikeouts with three walks while allowing one run on three hits in a complete 5.0 innings.

Stanford pitcher NiJaree Canady (21-5) received the loss after allowing six runs on 10 hits with one walk and six strikeouts in 4.0 innings pitched.

LSU’s victory was a collective effort, with five Tigers recording multiple hits. Designated player Kelley Lynch had a standout performance, hitting a grand slam for her first home run of the season and finishing with five RBIs, a program record for the most RBIs in a NCAA Tournament game. Outfielder McKenzie Redoutey and shortstop Taylor Pleasants both went 3-for-3 at the plate, and first baseman Raeleen Gutierrez also contributed with a team-high three hits. Outfielder Ciara Briggs extended her hitting streak to five games, and outfielder Ali Newland added three ribbies on her ninth homer of the season.

LSU started fast in the opening frame with three runs on three hits. Lynch laced a ball to left field to secure a run-scoring double, followed by Gutierrez’s two-RBI single. Stanford plated one run in the bottom half, but the first inning ended with the Tigers ahead, 3-1.

LSU erupted for eight runs on nine hits, with three home runs in the fifth inning. After Gutierrez and Pleasants singled to begin the inning, Newland cleared the bases with a three-run shot to right field. Catcher Maci Bergeron followed with a solo shot for her second homer in as many games. After three consecutive singles by Petty, Redoutey, and Briggs, Lynch launched her first home run of the season – a grand slam – making it an 11-1 game through five innings.

The LSU defense dominated all night, retiring 13 of the final 17 batters beginning with the final out in the first inning, and Berzon shut the door in the fifth by striking out the final batter of the night.

Up Next

Game two of the LSU-Stanford series will be at 8 p.m. CT Saturday.