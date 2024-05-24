Lindblad Earns 5th First-Team A-A Honors From WGCA; Stone Named Honorable Mention

BATON ROUGE – LSU’s Ingrid Lindblad added her fifth first-team All-America honor on Friday and Latanna Stone was named honorable mention on the Women’s Golf Coaches Association Division I All-America teams.

Lindblad is one of eight players at LSU to earn at least one first-team All-America citation.

Lindblad completed an unprecedented five consecutive years as first-team All-America as the world’s No. 1 amateur earlier this week was awarded the ANNIKA Award by the Haskins Foundation. She is a finalist for the WGCA Player of the Year honor which will be awarded at a future date.

For Stone it is her third WGCA All-American citation, earning second team honors in 2023 and honorable mention in 2021.

The Tigers just finished competing in the NCAA D1 Women’s Golf Championships where they advanced to match play for the first time and finished tied for fifth.

Both Lindblad and Stone are entered in next week’s U. S. Women’s Open at Lancaster (Pa.) Country Club.

Division I WGCA All-American Teams

First Team

Zoe Campos, UCLA

Adela Cernousek, Texas A&M

Megha Ganne, Stanford

Ingrid Lindblad, LSU

Catherine Park, Southern California

Julie Lopez Ramirez, Mississippi State

Maria José Marin, Arkansas

Paula Martín Sampedro, Stanford

Anna Morgan, Furman

Kiara Romero, Oregon

Louise Rydqvist, South Carolina

Lottie Woad, Florida State

Second Team

Kajsa Arwefjall, San Jose State

Emma Bunch, New Mexico State

Sara Byrne, Miami

Anna Davis, Auburn

Carla Bernat, Kansas State

Melanie Green, South Florida

Maisie Filler, Florida

Rachel Kuehn, Wake Forest

Farah O’Keefe, Texas

Caitlyn Macnab, Mississippi

Amanda Sambach, Virginia

Kelly Xu, Stanford

Honorable Mention Team

Amari Avery, Southern California

Lauren Beaudreau, Notre Dame

Caroline Canales, UCLA

Carolina Chacarra, Wake Forest

Monet Chun, Michigan

Hannah Darling, South Carolina

Caterina Don, Georgia

Sadie Englemann, Stanford

Laney Frye, Kentucky

Rachel Heck, Stanford University

Kary Hollenbaugh, Ohio State University

Mackenzie Lee, SMU

Katie Lu, Michigan State

Isabella McCauley, Minnesota

Emma McMyler, Duke

Ashley Menne Arizona State

Lauryn Nguyen, Northwestern

Annabelle Pancake, Clemson

Macy Pate, Wake Forest

Megan Schofill, Auburn

Pimpisa Sisutham, Central Florida

Molly Smith, Central Florida

Latanna Stone, LSU

Isabel Sy, Illinois

Mirabel Ting, Florida State

Jeneath Wong, Pepperdine

