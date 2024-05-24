Lindblad Earns 5th First-Team A-A Honors From WGCA; Stone Named Honorable Mention
BATON ROUGE – LSU’s Ingrid Lindblad added her fifth first-team All-America honor on Friday and Latanna Stone was named honorable mention on the Women’s Golf Coaches Association Division I All-America teams.
Lindblad is one of eight players at LSU to earn at least one first-team All-America citation.
Lindblad completed an unprecedented five consecutive years as first-team All-America as the world’s No. 1 amateur earlier this week was awarded the ANNIKA Award by the Haskins Foundation. She is a finalist for the WGCA Player of the Year honor which will be awarded at a future date.
For Stone it is her third WGCA All-American citation, earning second team honors in 2023 and honorable mention in 2021.
The Tigers just finished competing in the NCAA D1 Women’s Golf Championships where they advanced to match play for the first time and finished tied for fifth.
Both Lindblad and Stone are entered in next week’s U. S. Women’s Open at Lancaster (Pa.) Country Club.
Division I WGCA All-American Teams
First Team
Zoe Campos, UCLA
Adela Cernousek, Texas A&M
Megha Ganne, Stanford
Ingrid Lindblad, LSU
Catherine Park, Southern California
Julie Lopez Ramirez, Mississippi State
Maria José Marin, Arkansas
Paula Martín Sampedro, Stanford
Anna Morgan, Furman
Kiara Romero, Oregon
Louise Rydqvist, South Carolina
Lottie Woad, Florida State
Second Team
Kajsa Arwefjall, San Jose State
Emma Bunch, New Mexico State
Sara Byrne, Miami
Anna Davis, Auburn
Carla Bernat, Kansas State
Melanie Green, South Florida
Maisie Filler, Florida
Rachel Kuehn, Wake Forest
Farah O’Keefe, Texas
Caitlyn Macnab, Mississippi
Amanda Sambach, Virginia
Kelly Xu, Stanford
Honorable Mention Team
Amari Avery, Southern California
Lauren Beaudreau, Notre Dame
Caroline Canales, UCLA
Carolina Chacarra, Wake Forest
Monet Chun, Michigan
Hannah Darling, South Carolina
Caterina Don, Georgia
Sadie Englemann, Stanford
Laney Frye, Kentucky
Rachel Heck, Stanford University
Kary Hollenbaugh, Ohio State University
Mackenzie Lee, SMU
Katie Lu, Michigan State
Isabella McCauley, Minnesota
Emma McMyler, Duke
Ashley Menne Arizona State
Lauryn Nguyen, Northwestern
Annabelle Pancake, Clemson
Macy Pate, Wake Forest
Megan Schofill, Auburn
Pimpisa Sisutham, Central Florida
Molly Smith, Central Florida
Latanna Stone, LSU
Isabel Sy, Illinois
Mirabel Ting, Florida State
Jeneath Wong, Pepperdine
