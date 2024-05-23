Track & Field’s Women Advance Two Tigers to the NCAA Outdoor Championships

LEXINGTON, Ky. – The LSU track and field team finished the second day of action at the NCAA East First Round, hosted by Kentucky at the UK Track & Field Complex.

Live Results

A day after the men’s side advanced two javelin throwers to Eugene, the women’s team was able to add one more to the NCAA Championship squad. Freshman Trinity Spooner qualified for her first trip to the national stage with a throw of 54.75 meters (179’ 7”) on her final toss. Spooner would’ve qualified with her first two throws that were both 52+ meters.

The field group added one more passenger to the NCAA Outdoor Championship travel group as Morgan Smalls punched her ticket in her first of three events this week. Smalls reached 6.18 meters (20’ 3.5”) on her second jump of the day. The senior will also be competing on Saturday in the triple jump and high jump.

Quarterfinal Qualifiers

Leah Phillips | 100-meter hurdles

Shani’a Bellamy | 100-meter hurdles

Lorena Rangel Batres | 1500 Meter

Thelma Davies | 100 meter

Tima Godbless | 100 meter

Brianna Lyston | 100 meter

Aniyah Bigam | 100 meter

Ella Onojuvwevwo | 400 meter

Michaela Rose | 800 meter

Garriel White | 400-meter hurdles

Leah Phillips | 400-meter hurdles

Shani’a Bellamy | 400-meter hurdles

Thelma Davies | 200 meter

Tima Godbless | 200 meter

Brianna Lyston | 200 meter

Aniyah Bigam | 200 meter

Follow Us

Stay up to date with all things LSU track and field by following us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.