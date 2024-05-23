at No. 8 Stanford

Stanford will make its third consecutive Super Regional appearance and has reached this stage eight times in program history. The Cardinal was pushed to a game seven in the Stanford Regional but outlasted Cal-State Fullerton 4-2 in the decisive game thanks to a four-run, three-hit third inning. Stanford is led by a dominant pitching staff that has a 1.82 ERA with 444 strikeouts in 407.0 innings and allows a .212 opposing batting average. Offensively, the Cardinal bats .277 with 434 hits.

Stanford’s ace NiJaree Canady leads the staff with a 21-4 record, a 0.52 ERA with 292 strikeouts in 187.2 innings, and a .133 opposing batting average. Canady has six shutouts and five saves this season. Pitcher Regan Krause is 20-7 in the circle and has a 2.71 ERA with 102 strikeouts in 144.2 frames.

Outfielder Emily Jones has team-highs of 60 hits on a .347 batting average and 15 stolen bases. She has scored 31 runs and has 20 RBIs. Although shortstop River Mahler (.307) and outfielder Kyra Chan (.302) follow with productive bats, hitting over .300, catcher Aly Kaneshiro (.267) and infielder Ava Gall (.271) lead the team with 11 and 10 home runs, respectively. Kaneshiro leads the team with 39 RBIs and 94 total bases. 