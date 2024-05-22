Zach Greenwell named Senior Associate Athletic Director for External Affairs/Chief Communications Officer

Zach Greenwell, a veteran communications strategist with more than a decade of experience in the collegiate athletics and media industries, has been named LSU’s Senior Associate Athletic Director for External Affairs/Chief Communications Officer, Director of Athletics Scott Woodward announced on Monday.

In this role, effective June 10, Greenwell will direct the department’s brand building, storytelling, and overall messaging initiatives, while also overseeing NIL and the creative video, social media, photography and design teams.

He will also spearhead the department’s strategic and crisis communications efforts, act as the department’s primary administrative communications contact, and serve as the sport administrator for men’s and women’s tennis.

“Zach’s proven leadership, commitment to excellence, and innovative approach to brand management will be instrumental to continue elevating the LSU Athletics brand,” Woodward said. “He also brings a wealth of experience in strategic communications, NIL services, and media relations, which are central to the current landscape of collegiate athletics. We are excited to welcome Zach and his wife Caitlin to Baton Rouge.”

Greenwell joins LSU Athletics from the University of Louisville, where he served as the Associate Athletic Director for Media Relations & Strategic Communications. In his position, Greenwell oversaw Louisville Athletics’ efforts in Media Relations, Creative Communications/Social Media and Name, Image and Likeness services, also serving as a member of the Director of Athletics’ executive team and senior staff.

In addition to his responsibilities at Louisville, Greenwell acted as the chief communications officer for the men’s basketball program, as well as a sport administrator for the men’s basketball and baseball programs.

“I want to thank Scott Woodward and Keli Zinn for this terrific opportunity, as well as the University of Louisville for their support over the last two years,” Greenwell said. “LSU has an elite brand that’s well-established with a deeply passionate fanbase, and I’m excited to work with some of the most talented people in our industry to help advance that brand and tell its stories through a transformational time in college athletics. Geaux Tigers!”

Prior to his time at Louisville, Greenwell spent six years at his alma mater Western Kentucky, where he served as Senior Associate Athletic Director for Communications and Brand Strategy. Amongst his responsibilities at WKU, Greenwell oversaw all communications, creative content and brand strategy efforts, also acting as the department spokesman and the sport administrator for the men’s basketball, men’s golf and women’s golf programs.

In August of 2022, Greenwell was named to The Athletic’s “College Sports 40 Under 40 List” as one of 11 college administrators in the country.