Track & Field Advances Three Tigers to the NCAA Outdoor Championships
LEXINGTON, Ky. – The LSU track and field team finished the first day of action at the NCAA East First Round, hosted by Kentucky at the UK Track & Field Complex.
The men’s javelin squad got the weekend going for LSU as they were the first to punch their tickets the NCAA Outdoor Championships.
First up to bat for the javelin squad was senior Tzuriel Pedigo who reached a season-best distance of 68.53 meters (224’ 10”) on his third and final throw. That throw earned him 11th, just squeezing into the championship. In comparison, last year’s javelin throw in the east first round required at least a toss of 70.64 meters (231’ 9”).
Next was redshirt junior Will Lawrence competing in the third and final flight of the event. Heading into the final throw of the afternoon Lawrence was sitting outside of the top-12-qualifying spots. On his final toss he reached a distance of 69.93 meters (229’ 5”) to launch himself into seventh place. This will be his first trip to the DI National Championship after winning the DIII title last season.
The throw’s squad had one more in them as senior John Meyer reached a mark of 19.46 meters (63’ 10.25”) to qualify for his eighth and final NCAA Championship in shot put. Meyer is still searching for a 20+ meter throw this season, in hopes to reach his LSU-record distance of 20.50 meters (67’ 3.25”).
Quarterfinal Qualifiers
Jahiem Stern | 110-meter hurdles
Matthew Sophia |110-meter hurdles
Da’Marcus Fleming | 100 meter
Godson Oghenebrume | 100 meter
Myles Thomas | 100 meter
Dillon Bedell | 400 meter
Sean Burrell | 400-meter hurdles
