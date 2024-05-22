Multiple Tigers Honored On LSWA All-Louisiana Women’s Basketball Team

BATON ROUGE – LSU was featured heavily on Wednesday’s LSWA All-Louisiana Women’s Basketball team with multiple players earning top honors and four players on the First Team.

Angel Reese was named the LSWA Player of the Year, Aneesah Morrow was the LSWA Newcomer of the Year and Mikaylah Williams was the LSWA Freshman of the Year. Flau’Jae Johnson joined those three on the LSWA All-Louisiana First Team as LSU players made up 80-percent of the First Team. The Tigers reached the Elite Eight and posted a 31-6 record on the season, their second straight 30-win season.

Before Reese was selected No. 7 overall in the WNBA Draft by the Chicago Sky, she was the SEC Player of the Year who averaged 18.6 points and 13.4 rebounds throughout the season. Reese recorded 27 double-doubles on the season and with a double-double in every NCAA Tournament game of her LSU career going back to the 2023 National Championship run, Reese tied the tournament record with 10 consecutive double-doubles.

Morrow, like Reese, was a double-double machine for the Tigers, averaging 16.4 and 10.0 rebounds over the season. Morrow and Reese were the only teammate to both record at least 20 double-doubles. Morrow was also dominant defensively with 93 steals during the season, tied for the third most in program history. She also led the Tigers with 93 blocked shots.

Williams showed her scoring prowess all throughout her debut season, averaging 14.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists to earn SEC Freshman of the Year. She showed her dominance early with a 42-point performance against Kent State in just the fourth game of her college career, the most points scored by a LSU freshman during the NCAA era. Her 498 total points and 98 total assists both ranked No. 6 all-time by a LSU freshman.

Johnson, last year’s LSWA and SEC Freshman of the Year, continued to show improvement as an all-around star. Johnson averaged 14.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.1 steals. She scored 20+ points in nine games, including in six of LSU;s final eight games – three of which came during the NCAA Tournament where she was LSU’s top scorer.

2023-24 LSWA All-Louisiana Women’s Basketball Teams

Player of the Year: Angel Reese, F, LSU

Newcomer of the Year: Aneesah Morrow, LSU

Freshman of the Year: Mikaylah Williams, LSU

Coach of the Year: Kyle Blankenship, LSUS

FIRST TEAM

Angel Reese, F, Sr., LSU, Baltimore, Maryland

Aneesah Morrow, F, Jr., LSU, Chicago, Illinois

Daisha “Nunu” Bradford, G, Sr., ULM, Mobile, Alabama

Flau’Jae Johnson, G, So., LSU, Savannah, Georgia

Mikaylah Williams, Fr., G, LSU, Bossier City, Louisiana

SECOND TEAM

Princis Goff, G/F, So., Louisiana Christian, Atlanta, Louisiana

Sandra Cannady, F, Gr., Loyola New Orleans, The Woodlands, Texas

Anna Larr Roberson, F, Gr., Louisiana Tech, Ruston, Louisiana

Hailey Giarantano, G, Gr., Southeastern Louisiana, Ponchatoula, Louisiana

Dearica Pryor, G, Sr., New Orleans, Urbandale, Iowa

THIRD TEAM

Kyren Whittington, G, R-Jr., Tulane, Folsom, Louisiana

Jakayla Johnson, G, Jr., ULM, Clinton, Mississippi

Destanee Roblow, F/C, Sr., LSU Shreveport, Teague, Texas

Taylor Dewitt, G/F, Gr., Xavier, Mansfield, Louisiana

(TIE) Jalencia Pierre, G, So., Southeastern Louisiana, Springfield, Louisiana

(TIE) Kahia Warmsley, G, Jr., Grambling State, Shreveport, Louisiana

HONORABLE MENTION (Appeared on at least 25 percent of ballots)

Taylor Thomas, G, Gr. Loyola New Orleans, Missouri City, Texas

Jianna Morris, G, Fr., Louisiana Tech, Sherwood, Arkansas

Sharna Ayres, G, Sr., Northwestern State, Melbourne, Australia

Tamera Johnson, F, Jr., UL Lafayette, Lafayette, Louisiana

Allison Owens, G, Southern Shreveport, Conroe, Texas