Brock Announces Return To LSU Gymnastics In 2025

BATON ROUGE – Chase Brock, a four-year senior from Atlanta, Georgia, has announced that she will return for her final season of eligibility with LSU Gymnastics next season.

“It’s just a really great atmosphere here and the decision was quite simple to make and my body feels healthy,” Brock said. “I just feel like there’s more in me that I can give, so I wanted to take that last year and just kind of have fun with it.”

Brock competed on vault five times this year, culminating with a season-high 9.900 in the second round of the Fayetteville Regional, proving to be a pivotal score to the team’s overall total.

Appearing in 14 out of 16 meets as a junior, Brock primarily competed on vault and floor for the Tigers, tallying a career high of 9.975 on vault against No. 9 Alabama, as well as posting back-to-back 9.975’s on vault as she matched her career high at the Podium Challenge.

Brock also recorded a career high 9.925 on floor against No. 9 Alabama, which she matched on four separate occasions in 2023 as seen at Podium Challenge, SEC Championships, NCAA Regional Second Round and the NCAA Championship Final. She averaged a 9.815 on vault for the year.

“Our fans play a big role in our success and how we do,” Brock said. “We really build off their energy. It’s been cool, especially for the past four years, to see how much the fan base has grown and how many people are getting into, not just gymnastics, but women’s sports.”

Entering her final season in Baton Rouge, Brock is looking to enjoy every moment. There is no telling what can happen throughout an athletic season, but one thing, Brock says, is for certain: whenever her name is called, she is going to be ready to step up and perform well.

“I think my biggest goal is to just not put too much pressure on myself,” Brock said. “For my last year, no matter what my role ends up being, I just really want to enjoy it knowing it’s the last year that I’ll get to do the sport that I’ve been doing for a while now.”

The Tigers will boast a veteran returning cast, featuring Haleigh Bryant, Sierra Ballard, Alyona Shchennikova and now Brock, who also joins her teammates in a shared love for LSU and competing in the PMAC in front of the best fans in the country.

“It’s honestly been an honor,” Brock said. “I don’t know if LSU found me or if I found LSU. The fans here are awesome. The community here is awesome. It’s just really cool to be able to wear purple and gold and represent the state, the university.”

