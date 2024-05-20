LSU Gold
Baseball

Tommy White Named SEC Player of the Week

White, a product of St. Pete Beach, Fla., was LSU’s leading hitting in its series sweep versus Ole Miss, batting .615 (8-for-15) in three games with two doubles, one triple, three homers, seven RBI, and a .643 on-base percentage.

by Kirby Koch
+0
BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU third baseman Tommy White on Monday was named SEC Co-Player of the Week by the league office.

He was 3-for-4 in the Game 1 win over the Rebels, hitting the first triple of his collegiate career. Over the next two outings, White launched three homers, including a grand slam on Saturday that gave LSU an 8-0 lead. He finished Saturday’s game with five RBI.

White’s grand slam was the second by LSU this season – the first was by Brady Neal vs. VMI on Feb. 18. The grand slam was the third of White’s LSU career, and Saturday’s game marked the seventh two-homer game of his LSU career.

White shared the SEC Co-Player of the Week honor with Luke Heyman of Florida.

 

Five Tigers Receive All-SEC Baseball Recognition

Third baseman Tommy White, right-handed pitcher Luke Holman and left-handed pitcher Griffin Herring were named Second-Team All-SEC, and outfielder Ashton Larson and second baseman Steven Milam received Freshman All-SEC honors.
LSU Opens SEC Tournament at 9:30 a.m. CT Tuesday vs. Georgia

The Tigers won four of their last five SEC series, posting a 10-5 mark over the final five weeks of the league schedule. LSU is 14-5 in its last 19 games overall. The Tigers currently are No. 21 in the official NCAA KPI rankings.
Tigers Open SEC Tournament Tuesday Morning vs. Georgia

LSU is the No. 11 seed in the 2024 SEC Baseball Tournament in Hoover, Ala., and will play its first game at 9:30 a.m. CT Tuesday against No. 6 seed Georgia in the single-elimination round.