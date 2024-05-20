Tommy White Named SEC Player of the Week

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU third baseman Tommy White on Monday was named SEC Co-Player of the Week by the league office.

White, a product of St. Pete Beach, Fla., was LSU’s leading hitting in its series sweep versus Ole Miss, batting .615 (8-for-15) in three games with two doubles, one triple, three homers, seven RBI, and a .643 on-base percentage.

He was 3-for-4 in the Game 1 win over the Rebels, hitting the first triple of his collegiate career. Over the next two outings, White launched three homers, including a grand slam on Saturday that gave LSU an 8-0 lead. He finished Saturday’s game with five RBI.

White’s grand slam was the second by LSU this season – the first was by Brady Neal vs. VMI on Feb. 18. The grand slam was the third of White’s LSU career, and Saturday’s game marked the seventh two-homer game of his LSU career.

White shared the SEC Co-Player of the Week honor with Luke Heyman of Florida.