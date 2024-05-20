LSU Tigers (36-20) vs. Georgia Bulldogs (39-14)

DATE/TIME

• Tuesday, May 21 @ 9:30 a.m. CT (SEC Network)

STADIUM

• Hoover Metropolitan Stadium – Hoover, Ala. (10,800)

RADIO

• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates

• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com

TV/ONLINE

• Tuesday’s game will be televised on SEC Network; the game will also be streamed on SEC Network +

RANKINGS

LSU – No. 21 NCAA KPI/No. 30 NCAA RPI

UGA – No. 6 NCAA RPI

LSU SERIES RECORD VS. GEORGIA

• LSU leads the all-time series with Georgia, 72-27-3 … LSU has won 12 of its last 15 SEC regular-season series versus UGA, including a 2-1 series victory last season (May 18-20) in Athens … Tuesday’s game marks LSU’s first SEC Tournament game vs. Georgia since May 25, 2021, when the Bulldogs defeated the Tigers, 5-1, in a first-round single-elimination game … LSU has a 9-3 all-time mark versus Georgia in SEC Tournament games.

LSU IN THE SEC TOURNAMENT

• LSU has a league-best 90-49 (.647) all-time record in the SEC Tournament, and the Tigers own a conference-high 12 tournament titles … Alabama and Mississippi State are second behind LSU with seven tournament titles … the Tigers posted a 1-2 mark in the 2023 SEC Tournament; LSU was also 1-2 in the 2022 tournament … LSU has won six SEC Tournament crowns since 2008, claiming the title in 2008, 2009, 2010, 2013, 2014 and 2017 … the Tigers were 38-11 under former coach Paul Mainieri (2007-21) in SEC Tournament games … LSU had reached the semifinal round in seven straight SEC Tournaments (2013-19) before dropping a first-round, single-elimination game to Georgia in 2021 by a score of 4-1 … Tuesday’s LSU-Georgia matchup marks the Tigers’ second appearance in the single-elimination first round of the tournament, with the prior appearance coming against Georgia in 2021.

QUOTING COACH JAY JOHNSON

“We’re playing as well as we have all year, as well as anybody in the country. It was tough at the midway point of our league schedule, we were not in a good place. I don’t think there are five teams in the country that could accomplish what we just did on the back half of our schedule. I’m really excited, I want to keep playing baseball with this team. I’m really proud of our team based on their response to where we were earlier in the season. We’re playing a brand of baseball right now that is sustainable at the highest level.”

ABOUT THE TIGERS

• The Tigers won four of their last five SEC series in 2024, posting a 10-5 mark over the final five weeks of the league schedule … LSU is 14-5 in its last 19 games overall … LSU currently is No. 21 in the official NCAA KPI rankings.

• LSU is No. 5 in the SEC in team ERA (4.32), and the Tigers have recorded the second-highest total of strikeouts in the league with 615 Ks in 485.2 innings pitched … LSU is No. 8 in the league in team batting average (.283), and the Tigers’ total of 94 home runs is fifth-best in the conference.

• Junior third baseman Tommy White led LSU to an SEC series sweep of Ole Miss, batting .615 (8-for-15) in three games with two doubles, one triple, three homers and seven RBI … he produced a slugging percentage of 1.615 and an on-base percentage of .643 … White was 3-for-4 on Thursday with one RBI, one run and the first triple of his collegiate career … he was also 3-for-4 on Friday with one homer, one RBI and two runs, and he culminated the weekend in Saturday’s win with two home runs – including a grand slam – and five RBI … the grand slam was his first this season and the third of his LSU career, and Saturday marked the seventh two-homer game of his LSU career.

• Junior right-hander Luke Holman defeated Ole Miss on Friday, clinching LSU’s fourth SEC series victory over the past five weeks … Holman limited the Rebels to two runs on five hits in 6.2 innings with no walks and nine strikeouts … Holman retired 10 straight Ole Miss hitters to begin his outing, and he retired 16 of 17 batters through his first 5.1 innings … he posted his eighth win of the season and lowered his cumulative ERA to 2.73 with 30 walks and 109 strikeouts in 79.0 innings … Holman is limiting opponents to a .178 cumulative batting average.

• Sophomore left-hander Gage Jump defeated Ole Miss on Thursday, limiting the Rebels to one run on five hits in 6.0 innings with two walks and eight strikeouts … Jump improved his record to 5-1 and lowered his ERA to 3.65 … Jump is No. 9 in the SEC in ERA, and he is No. 10 in the league in opponent batting average (.219).

ABOUT THE BULLDOGS

• Georgia head coach Wes Johnson, who is in his first season at UGA, was LSU’s pitching coach last season and helped lead the Tigers to the 2023 College World Series title … Georgia is No. 9 in the SEC this season with a 5.58 cumulative ERA, and the Bulldogs have recorded 547 strikeouts in 451.1 innings.

• Georgia is No. 2 in the SEC with a .307 team batting average, and the Bulldogs are second in the league with 140 home runs (Tennessee leads the SEC with 141 homers) … UGA INF/OF Charlie Condon leads the SEC in batting average (.451), home runs (35), hits (93), total bases (219), slugging percentage (1.063) and run scored (78).

• UGA catcher/1B/OF Corey Collins is batting .361 with 18 homers and 52 RBI; infielder Slate Alford, a transfer from Mississippi State, has 16 homers and 63 RBI.