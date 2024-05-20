HOOVER, Ala. – Five LSU baseball players received All-SEC recognition Monday in a vote of the league’s 14 head coaches.

Third baseman Tommy White, right-handed pitcher Luke Holman and left-handed pitcher Griffin Herring were named Second-Team All-SEC, and outfielder Ashton Larson and second baseman Steven Milam received Freshman All-SEC honors.

White, a junior from St. Pete Beach, Fla. is batting .341 this season with 11 doubles, one triple, 23 homers, 63 RBI and 54 runs. He was also named SEC Co-Player of the Week on Monday after leading LSU to a series sweep of Ole Miss, batting .615 (8-for-13) with two doubles, one triple, three homers, seven RBI and five runs.

White is No. 4 in the SEC in base hits this season with 79, and he is No. 4 in the league in RBI (63), No. 6 in homers (23) and No. 6 in total bases (161).

Holman, a junior from Sinking Spring, Pa., is 8-3 this season with a 2.73 ERA in 79.0 innings. He has recorded 30 walks and 109 strikeouts, and he is limiting opponents to a .178 cumulative batting average.

Holman is No. 2 in the SEC in strikeouts (109) and opponent batting average (.178), and he is No. 5 in the league in ERA (2.73).

Herring, a sophomore from Southlake, Texas, has been brilliant in relief this season, posting a 3-1 mark and a 1.99 ERA in 40.2 innings with six saves, 11 walks and 56 strikeouts. He has a 2-1 record and a 1.14 ERA with five saves in SEC games this season (11 appearances), working 31.2 innings and posting seven walks, 45 strikeouts and a .217 opponent batting average in league contests.

Larson, a freshman from Overland Park, Kan., is hitting .336 with eight doubles, three homers, 14 RBI, 22 runs and six steals. He leads LSU in hitting in SEC games, batting a team-best .337 (28-for-83) with eight doubles, three homers, 10 RBI and 16 runs.

Milam, a freshman from Las Cruces, N.M., is batting .311 with nine doubles, three triples, four homers, 29 RBI, 40 runs and seven stolen bases. He was voted SEC Freshman of the Week on May 6 after his performances in LSU’s SEC series victory over top-ranked Texas A&M. Milam batted .444 (4-for-9) in the series with two doubles, one RBI, two runs, two walks and a .545 on-base percentage.

2024 SEC Baseball Awards

Player of the Year: Charlie Condon, Georgia

Pitcher of the Year: Hagen Smith, Arkansas

Freshman of the Year: Gavin Grahovac, Texas A&M

Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Drew Beam, Tennessee

Coach of the Year: Nick Mingione, Kentucky

First Team All-SEC

C: Jackson Appel, Texas A&M

1B: Jac Caglianone, Florida

2B: Christian Moore, Tennessee

3B: Charlie Condon, Georgia

SS: Justin Lebron, Alabama*

SS: David Mershon, Mississippi State*

OF: Braden Montgomery, Texas A&M

OF: Jace LaViolette, Texas A&M

OF: Dylan Dreiling, Tennessee

SP: Hagen Smith, Arkansas

SP: Khal Stephen, Mississippi State

RP: Evan Aschenbeck, Texas A&M

DH/UT: Ike Irish, Auburn*

DH/UT: Nick Lopez, Kentucky*

Second Team All-SEC

C: Cole Messina, South Carolina

1B: Blake Burke, Tennessee

2B: Peyton Stovall, Arkansas

3B: Tommy White, LSU

SS: Wehiwa Aloy, Arkansas

OF: Kavares Tears, Tennessee

OF: Ryan Waldschmidt, Kentucky

OF: Dakota Jordan, Mississippi State

SP: Ryan Prager, Texas A&M

SP: Luke Holman, LSU

RP: Griffin Herring, LSU

DH/UT: Andrew Fischer, Ole Miss

Freshman All-SEC Team

Gavin Grahovac, Texas A&M

Gabe Gaeckle, Arkansas

Justin Lebron, Alabama

Dean Curley, Tennessee

Tre Phelps, Georgia

Caden Sorrell, Texas A&M

Zane Adams, Alabama

Steven Milam, LSU

Ashton Larson, LSU

Cade Belyeu, Auburn

Liam Peterson, Florida

Nolan Souza, Arkansas

SEC All-Defensive Team

C: Fernando Gonzalez, Georgia

1B: Blake Burke, Tennessee

2B: Emilien Pitre, Kentucky

3B: Jared Sprague-Lott, Arkansas*

3B: Mitchell Daly, Kentucky*

SS: Justin Lebron, Alabama

OF: Braden Montgomery, Texas A&M

OF: Kavares Tears, Tennessee

OF: Peyton Holt, Arkansas*

OF: Jace LaViolette, Texas A&M

P: Mason Moore, Kentucky

*Ties (Ties are not broken)