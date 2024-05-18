BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU is the No. 11 seed in the 2024 SEC Baseball Tournament in Hoover, Ala., and will play its first game at 9:30 a.m. CT Tuesday against No. 6 seed Georgia in the single-elimination round.

The winner of the LSU-Georgia game will advance to the double-elimination round to face No. 3 seed Kentucky at 9:30 a.m. CT Wednesday. The loser of the LSU-Georgia game is eliminated from the tournament.

Tuesday’s LSU game vs. Georgia will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and televised by the SEC Network.

LSU won four of its last five SEC series, including a three-game sweep of Ole Miss this weekend. The Tigers are 10-5 in their last 15 conference games and 14-5 in their last 19 games overall.

LSU finished the regular season in a five-way tie for seventh place in the overall league standings with Florida, Vanderbilt, South Carolina and Alabama.

LSU leads the SEC with 12 league tournament titles, with the most recent one coming in 2017.

Below is the entire 2024 SEC Tournament Bracket:

2024 SEC Baseball Tournament Bracket (PDF)

2024 SEC Tournament

Tuesday-Sunday, May 21-26

Hoover Metropolitan Stadium, Hoover, Ala.

Tuesday, May 21

Game 1 (9:30 a.m.) – #6 Georgia vs. #11 LSU [SEC Network]

Game 2 (TBD) – #7 Alabama vs. #10 South Carolina [SEC Network]

Game 3 (4:30 p.m.) – #8 Vanderbilt vs. #9 Florida [SEC Network]

Game 4 (TBD) – #5 Mississippi State vs. #12 Ole Miss [SEC Network]

Wednesday, May 22

Game 5 (9:30 a.m.) – #3 Kentucky vs. Winner Game 1 [SEC Network]

Game 6 (TBD) – #2 Arkansas vs. Winner Game 2 [SEC Network]

Game 7 (4:30 p.m.) – #1 Tennessee vs. Winner Game 3 [SEC Network]

Game 8 (TBD) – #4 Texas A&M vs. Winner Game 4 [SEC Network]

Thursday, May 23

Game 9 (9:30 a.m.) – Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6 [SEC Network]

Game 10 (TBD) – Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8 [SEC Network]

Game 11 (4:30 p.m.) – Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6 [SEC Network]

Game 12 (TBD) – Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8 [SEC Network]

Friday, May 24

Game 13 (3:00 p.m.) – Winner Game 9 vs. Loser Game 11 [SEC Network]

Game 14 (TBD) – Winner Game 10 vs. Loser 12 [SEC Network]

Saturday, May 25

Game 15 (Noon) – Winner Game 13 vs. Winner Game 11 [SEC Network]

Game 16 (TBD) – Winner Game 14 vs. Winner Game 12 [SEC Network]

Sunday, May 26

Game 17 (2 p.m.) – Winner Game 15 vs. Winner Game 16 [ESPN2]

All Times Central

The second game of each session will begin 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.