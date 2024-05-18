BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU baseball team will face Dallas Baptist on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, the home of the World Series Champion Texas Rangers.

The LSU-DBU game will be part of the annual College Baseball Series at Globe Life Field that benefits Shriners Children’s Hospitals.

The Shriners Children’s College Showdown will take place Feb. 14-16 and feature six teams – Arizona, Clemson, Louisville, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, and Texas. The action will continue with the College Baseball Series benefiting Shriners Children’s the following two weekends. Arkansas, Georgia, TCU, and Michigan will compete in Weekend 2 from Feb. 21-23, and Auburn, Baylor, Ohio State, and Oregon State will complete the slate in Weekend 3 from Feb. 28-March 2.

In addition to the weekend tournaments, Globe Life Field will play host to mid-week games on Feb. 18 (Oklahoma State vs. Texas State), Feb. 19 (UT Arlington vs. Oklahoma) and Feb. 26 (LSU vs. Dallas Baptist).

The LSU-DBU game will mark the first-ever baseball meeting between the schools. Globe Life Field will be the third Major League Baseball stadium in which LSU has played.

The Tigers played three games at the Metrodome in Minneapolis in 1995, and LSU has played 15 games at Minute Maid Park in Houston since 2015.

General admission tickets for the Globe Life Field weekend tournaments and mid-week games will go on sale later this year.

Home Plate Reserved tickets for all three weekends go on sale on Tuesday, May 21 at 9 a.m. CT at ShrinersShowdown.com and GlobeLifeField.com/CollegeBaseball . This premium offering features the only reserved seating in the stadium, and includes reserved parking, early entry, souvenir hat, concessions discounts, souvenir cup with unlimited soft drink refills, access to a private bar and restrooms, and more.