Pitcher Sydney Berzon and outfielder Ali Newland are selected to the 2024 NFCA South All-Region First Team, outfielder Ciara Briggs makes the 2024 NFCA All-Region Second Team, and first baseman Raeleen Gutierrez, utility pitcher Kelley Lynch and shortstop Taylor Pleasants is tabbed to the 2024 NFCA All-Region Third Team.