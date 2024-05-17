BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU third baseman Tommy White and right-handed pitcher Luke Holman have been named semifinalists for the 2024 Dick Howser Trophy, presented annually to the best player in NCAA Division I by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

There are 68 Howser Trophy semifinalists from 18 conferences and 48 schools. The award will be presented at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, the home of the College World Series, on Thursday, June 13.

LSU has produced two Dick Howser Trophy recipients – first baseman Eddy Furniss in 1998 and pitcher Paul Skenes in 2023.

White, a junior from St. Pete Beach, Fla., is batting a team-high .332 this season with nine doubles, one triple, 20 homers and 57 RBI. He is No. 5 in the SEC in base hits this season with 74, and he is No. 7 in the league in homers, No. 7 in total bases (145) and No. 9 in RBI.

White, a 2023 First-Team All-American, was named earlier this week to the 2024 SEC Community Service Team for his exemplary philanthropic endeavors.

Holman, a junior from Sinking Spring, Pa., is 7-3 this season with a 2.74 ERA in 72.1 innings. He has recorded 30 walks and 100 strikeouts, and he is limiting opponents to a .176 batting average.

Holman, the NCBWA National Pitcher of the Month in February, is No. 2 in opponent batting average in the SEC and No. 3 in the league in strikeouts. He is No. 6 in the conference in innings pitched and No. 5 in ERA.

2024 DICK HOWSER TROPHY SEMIFINALISTS

Pos. Name, School

Christian Almanza, 1B, Saint Mary’s

Edgar Alvarez, 1B, Nicholls

Billy Amick, 3B, Tennessee

John Anderson, 2B, Samford

Jamie Arnold, SP, Florida State

Evan Aschenbek, RP, Texas A&M

Ethan Bates, RP, Louisiana Tech

Travis Bazzana, 2B, Oregon State

Chris Beilenson, RP, Duke

Carson Benge, UTIL, Oklahoma State

Brooks Bryan, C, Troy

Chase Burns, SP, Wake Forest

Mason Burns, RP, Western Kentucky

Drew Burress, OF, Georgia Tech

Blake Burke, 1B, Tennessee

Ryan Campos, C, Arizona State

Jac Caglianone, UTIL, Florida

Jakob Christian, OF, San Diego

Charlie Condon, 3B, Georgia

Caleb Cozart, DH, UNC Greensboro

Carter Cunningham, 1B, East Carolina

Kyle DeBarge, SS, Louisiana

Edwin DeLaCruz, C, Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Daniel Dickinson, 2B, Utah Valley

Jalin Flores, SS, Texas

Carter Gaston, SP, Portland

Lawson Harrill, OF, Campbell

Luke Holman, SP, LSU

Bridger Holmes, RP, Oregon State

Vance Honeycutt, OF, North Carolina

Walter Janek, C, Sam Houston State

Ryan Johnson, SP, DBU

Dakota Jordan, OF, Mississippi State

Keith Jones, OF, New Mexico State

Caden Kendle, OF, UC Irvine

Seaver King, 2B, Wake Forest

Josh Kuroda-Grauer, SS, Rutgers

Nick Kurtz, 1B, Wake Forest

Alec Makarewicz, 3B, NC State

T.J. McCants, OF, Alabama

Cole McConell, OF, Louisiana Tech

Liam McFadden-Ackman, 1B, Northern Kentucky

LP Langevin, RP, Louisiana

Jace LaViolette, OF, Texas A&M

Caleb Lomavita, C, California

Izaak Martinez, RP, UC San Diego

Matthew Matthjis, SP, North Carolina

Lyle Miller-Green, OF, Austin Peay

Ben Miller, 3B, Duke

Gage Miller, 3B, Alabama

Braden Montgomery, OF, Texas A&M

Christian Moore, 2B, Tennessee

Ryan Prager, SP, Texas A&M

Jake Reinisch, DH, Wake Forest

Michael Ross, SP, Samford

Brett Sears, SP, Nebraska

Austin Smith, UTIL, San Diego

Cam Smith, 3B, Florida State

Hagen Smith, SP, Arkansas

James Tibbs III, OF, Florida State

Payton Tolle, SP, TCU

JJ Wetherholt, SS, West Virginia

Mason White, SS, Arizona

Tommy White, 3B, LSU

Nick Wissman, RP, Dayton

Jakob Wright, SP, Cal Poly

Blake Wright, 3B, Clemson

Trey Yesavage, SP, East Carolina