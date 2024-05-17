Seven Football Tigers to Receive Degrees in Spring Graduation Ceremonies

BATON ROUGE – Seven LSU football players earned their college degree on Friday as the University held its spring commencement.

The list of LSU football graduates is headlined by James Stampley IV, who earned a Ph.D in kinesiology. It’s the third LSU degree for Stampley as he previously graduated with a pair of bachelor’s degrees – the first in psychology in December of 2011 followed by one in kinesiology in August of 2017.

Stampley, who played fullback for the Tigers, was a member of LSU’s 2011 SEC Championship team. A three-year letterwinner for LSU from 2009-11, Stampley earned SEC Academic Honor Roll status as a senior in 2011.

Defensive end Lane Blue is graduating with summa cum laude honors after posting an overall grade point average of 4.14 in construction management. Blue, a two-time member of the SEC Academic Honor Roll, finished his playing career last season.

Others graduating with bachelor’s degrees include wide receiver Greg Clayton (general business), running back John Emery Jr. (interdisciplinary studies), outside linebacker Princeton Malbrue (sport administration), and linebacker Sloan Wright (interdisciplinary studies).

Malbrue, who has twice been named to the SEC Academic Honor Roll, is entering his third season with the Tigers after transferring from Northwestern State.

Linebacker Hunter Faust graduated with a master’s in business administration. Faust earned his bachelor’s degree in construction management in May of 2022

Emery and Faust were both members of LSU’s national championship team in 2019.

