Angel Reese Graduates From LSU and Emily Ward Earns Masters Degree

BATON ROUGE – Angel Reese graduated from LSU on Friday after she spent two season with LSU and led the Tigers to their first national championship. Emily Ward, who was a walk-on that earned a scholarship going in to the 2023-24 season also earned her Masters Degree on Friday.

Reese earned her degree in Interdisciplinary Studies with concentrations and minors in Communication Studies, Leadership Development and Psychology. In her two seasons at LSU, Reese was unstoppable, earning All-America honors both seasons. She scored in double figures during every game of her LSU career and recorded 61 double-doubles, including a NCAA record 34 double-doubles through the 2022-23 season that ended with the Tigers hoisting the national championship trophy.

Reese went on to be drafted No. 7 overall by the Chicago Sky and began her WNBA career on Wednesday with 12 points and seven rebounds. Her and the Sky will take on Dallas on Saturday at 7 p.m. CT on NBA TV.

Ward won a national championship during her final season of her career. A three-year walk-on, Ward earned a scholarship going into her final season and was named a team captain for the 2022-23 season. In December of 2022, Ward graduated from the LSU Manship School in Mass Communication and immediately began working towards her Master’s Degree in Leadership and Human Resource Development that she earned Friday. Over the past year, Ward has interned in the LSU Athletic Communications Office and worked on the LSU Sports Radio Network as an analyst for several women’s basketball games with Patrick Wright during the 2023-24 season.

Incoming LSU player Jada Richard earned her high school degree Friday as well. She was the Valedictorian at Lafayette Christian Academy with her next stop set for LSU.