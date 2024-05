BATON ROUGE, La. – The start time of Thursday’s LSU-Ole Miss baseball game has been moved to 4 p.m. CT due to the forecast of inclement weather in Baton Rouge on Thursday night.

The game was originally scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. CT.

Thursday’s 4 p.m. CT game will be broadcast on affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network, and it will be televised on the SEC Network.