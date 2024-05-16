It’s Tourney Time, LSU Set For Baton Rouge Regional

Update: Due to the forecast, game times were moved up from 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. CT.

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU (40-15), the No. 9 overall seed in the 2024 NCAA Tournament, will take on the Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament Champions (SWAC) in Jackson State (33-17) in the second game of the Baton Rouge Regional at 1:30 p.m. CT on Friday, May 17, on ESPN+ at Tiger Park.

The first game of the double-elimination tournament will be between Cal (36-17) and the Missouri Valley Conference regular season and tournament champions, Southern Illinois (42-9), at 11 a.m. CT on ESPN+.

The Tigers will host the Baton Rouge Regional for the 15th time and have hosted the regional round in eight of the last nine seasons dating back to 2015, excluding 2020 (COVID). Kevin Fitzgerald and Aleshia Ocasio will call each game in the Baton Rouge Regional, and fans can listen to the LSU games on 107.3 FM with Patrick Wright, The Voice of LSU Softball.

Last time out, LSU went 2-1 in the SEC Tournament and reached the semifinals for the first time since 2017. The Tigers have a .290 batting average behind 423 hits and have a 2.28 ERA in the circle with 13 shutouts, including one no-hitter this season.

Pitcher Sydney Berzon is 18-8 in the circle with a 1.64 ERA and has 169 strikeouts. Berzon has made 19 starts and has thrown 18 complete games, four saves, and three shutouts.

Utility pitcher Kelley Lynch has tossed five complete game shutouts, including the program’s first no-hitter against an SEC team since 2007, and has 86 strikeouts in 91.2 innings while holding opposing batters to a staff-low .190 average. Lynch also has 22 hits and 15 RBIs in the batter’s box.

Pitcher Raelin Chaffin is 10-5 on the rubber and has a 2.95 ERA with 69 strikeouts in 80.2 frames. Chaffin has also spun a couple of shutouts this season.

First baseman Raeleen Gutierrez leads the team with a .333 average at the plate and 24 extra-base hits, including 16 doubles, six home runs, and two triples. Gutierrez is second on the team with 55 hits and 38 RBIs and adds 27 runs and a .564 slugging percentage this season.

Outfield U has been making noise in the batter’s box this season, beginning with Ciara Briggs’ team-high 61 hits, 19 multi-hit games, and 13 stolen bases. Briggs is batting .326 and has 21 RBIs and 21 walks on the year. Ali Newland (left field) and McKenzie Redoutey (right field) enter the tournament with a .300 batting average. Newland leads the team with eight home runs and is third with 51 hits and 37 RBIs, and Redoutey collected 48 hits, including five home runs, and has scored 35 runs this season.

LSU has a record of 9-9 against the 2024 Baton Rouge Regional field, including a 6-0 record against Jackson State, a 3-8 record against Cal, and a 0-1 mark against Southern Illinois.