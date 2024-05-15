Lyston & Rose Listed on the Bowerman Post-Outdoor Conference Championships Watch List

NEW ORLEANS – The USTFCCCA released The Bowerman Women’s Post-Outdoor Conference Watch List on Wednesday, this is the sixth update of seven in-season updates that are released throughout the indoor and outdoor seasons.

For the seventh list in-a-row the Tigers have multiple members on the most prestigious watch list in collegiate track and field.

This week marks the sixth week in-a-row Brianna Lyston has made the list and the eighth week in-a-row that Michaela Rose has made the list after being a semifinalist last season.

Both Tigers are fresh off of winning the SEC Outdoor Championship team title for the first time since 2012. The newest addition to the trophy room marked the 26th SEC title for the women’s program. A total of 14 Lady Tigers contributed to the win, including a team-high 16.5 points from Lyston and 11 points from Rose.

Lyston helped the Tigers score with her performances in the 100 meter, 200 meter and 4×100-meter relay.

The Portmore, Jamaica, native won her second SEC title of the year after claiming gold in the 100m with a personal-best time of 10.91 seconds (+0.3 m/s). Lyston’s time of 10.91 moved her up to No. 4 on the all-time LSU performance list. She currently holds a wind-aided No. 2 time in the nation of 10.84 seconds (+2.2 m/s) from the LSU Alumni Gold meet earlier in the season.

Lyston went on to score with a fourth-place finish and a time of 22.37 seconds in the 200m. Her time earned the Tigers five points and was just off of her PR of 22.31 seconds (-1.0 m/s) that she set in the prelims two days prior. Her PR of 22.31 seconds moved her up to No. 7 on the LSU performance list.

She was also the starter on a brand-new LSU 4×100 lineup that was ordered Lyston, Thelma Davies, Leah Phillips to Tima Godbless. The team collected bronze and clocked a season-best time of 42.49 seconds to add six points to the board. The team’s new SB puts them at No. 4 on the all-time LSU performance list, making this LSU’s fastest lineup since the loaded 2019 team.

To no one’s surprise, Rose won her fourth consecutive SEC Championship 800-meter title on Saturday. The Suffolk, Va., native clocked her second sub-1:59 800-meter time of her career with 1:58.89, which was a meet and facility record. After earning the team 10 points in the 800m, Rose went on to clock an astounding split of 50.81 seconds in the 4×400-meter relay to help the team add four more points to the board.

The men’s edition of The Bowerman February Watch List will be released tomorrow at 3:00 p.m. CT. For more about The Bowerman, visit ustfccca.org.

