LSU Golf Coach Garrett Runion On WGCA Coach of Year Watch List

BATON ROUGE – LSU head women’s golf coach Garrett Runion, who has led the Tigers to three wins including an NCAA Regional this year and a fourth straight appearance at the NCAA Championships, is on the watch list for the Division I Jackie Steinmann Women’s Golf Coach Association National Coach of the Year Presented by Golf Pride.

Recognized as the highest annual coaching honor in women’s collegiate golf, the Jackie Steinmann WGCA National Coach of the Year Presented by Golf Pride is awarded annually to the top coach in Division I, II III and NAIA women’s golf.

Runion, in his sixth year at LSU, has the Tigers ranked No. 4 entering the championships in the NCAA Scoreboard by Clippd performance rankings. He has led the Tigers to 14 wins in his six years at the helm, including the 2022 SEC Championship and the Tigers have tied a school record with this year’s fourth straight NCAA Championship appearance.

LSU is one of nine schools to have an active streak of four consecutive women’s championship appearances.

Division I Jackie Steinmann WGCA National Coach of the Year Presented by Golf Pride Watch List:

• Greg Allen, Vanderbilt University

• Kalen Anderson, University of South Carolina

• Amy Bond, Florida State University

• Dan Brooks, Duke University

• Gerrod Chadwell, Texas A&M University

• Dana Dormann, San Jose State University

• Charlie Ewing, Mississippi State University

• Missy Farr-Kaye, Arizona State University

• Emily Fletcher, Northwestern University

• Laurie Gibbs, Pepperdine University

• Kory Henkes, University of Mississippi

• Kelley Hester, Clemson University

• Kim Lewellen, Wake Forest University

• Melissa Luellen, Auburn University

• Lauren Mason, Southern Methodist University

• Ryan Murphy, University of Texas

• Aimee Neff, University of North Carolina

• Derek Radley, University of Oregon

• Garrett Runion, Louisiana State University

• Ria Scott, University of Virginia

• Justin Silverstein, University of Southern California

• Shauna Taylor, University of Arkansas

• Alicia Um Holmes, UCLA

• Anne Walker, Stanford University