Ingrid Lindblad Named To Final 5 For WGCA Player Of The Year

BATON ROUGE – LSU graduate golfer Ingrid Lindblad, presently in Carlsbad, California with her No. 4 ranked LSU team at the NCAA Championships, is one of five players on the final list for the Division I PING Women’s Golf Coaches Association Player of the Year honors.

The PING WGCA Player of the Year is awarded annually to the best player in Division I women’s golf. Each player must complete a minimum of 15 rounds during the competitive year, including NCAA Regional Championships.

Lindblad, who enters the NCAA Championships with a school record average of 68.48 this season, has four tournament wins, including the NCAA Bryan Regional a week ago at Texas A&M in which Lindblad fired three consecutive rounds of 68 to post 12-under 204. She also was third at the Augusta National Women’s Am and was named for the third time the SEC Co-Player of the Year (2020, 2022, 2024).

The native of Sweden has 15 career collegiate wins, topping the SEC mark of 13 by Stacy Lewis of Arkansas (2005-08).

The others nominated for the award include: Zoe Antoinette Campos, Jr. UCLA; Julia Lopez Ramirez, Jr., Mississippi State; Catherine Park, So., USC; and, Lottie Woad, So., Florida State.

The Tigers tee off in the national championship on Friday afternoon at the Omni La Costa Resort and Spa’s redesigned North Course.

