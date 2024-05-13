SEC Announces Home and Away Opponents for 2024-25 Men's Basketball Season

BATON ROUGE – The Southeastern Conference has announced each school’s conference opponents for the 2024-25 season.

Conference play tips off on Saturday, January 4, and runs through Saturday, March 8.

With Texas and Oklahoma joining the league this year, the SEC schedule will remain at 18 league games with nine home and nine away games.

Each SEC team plays the other 15 teams at least once during league play. Three teams will be played a second time during the schedule – two which are permanent opponents and one that will change each year.

LSU’s permanent opponents will be Arkansas and Texas A&M. The third home and away opponent for the 2024-25 season will be Ole Miss.

The continuation and renewal of historic rivalries was a point of emphasis when creating the schedule. Additionally, preexisting home-and-away rotations for single-play opponents were preserved.

The SEC Tournament returns to Nashville, Tenn., as Bridgestone Arena will host the event from March 12-16, 2025.

A record-tying 10 SEC teams received postseason bids. The SEC’s eight NCAA Tournament selections tied its previous best set in 2018. Additionally, two SEC teams competed in the National Invitation Tournament. The SEC has had 35 NCAA Tournament selections over the last five tournaments.

Times, dates and television information will be announced at a later date.

LSU SEC Opponents:

Home – Arkansas, Auburn, UF, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, A&M, Vandy

Away – at Ala., at Arkansas, at UGA, at UK, at Ole Miss, at Miss. St., at Missouri, at OU, at A&M