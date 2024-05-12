LSU Falls in Series Finale to Alabama, 4-3

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama right-hander Ben Hess fired 6.2 innings Sunday, and the Crimson Tide held off a late LSU rally to post a 4-3 win over the Tigers in Sewell-Thomas Stadium.

Alabama improved to 32-19 overall, 12-15 in the SEC, while LSU dropped to 33-20 overall and 10-17 in conference play.

LSU returns to action at 6 p.m. CT Thursday when the Tigers play host to Ole Miss in Game 1 of a three-game SEC series in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. Thursday’s game will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and televised by the SEC Network.

“I’m proud of how our team competed, we were ready to play,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “Our players are hurting right now, they poured a lot into this weekend. I’m really proud of the pitching staff today, but we just didn’t get it done.

“We’ve got a huge series this week with Ole Miss, and we’re happy to be at home.”

Hess (4-4) limited LSU to one run on three hits in 6.2 innings with three walks and 10 strikeouts.

Alabama reliever Braylon Myers earned his third save of the season, recording the final three outs of the game after LSU shortstop Michael Braswell led off the top of the ninth with a single.

LSU starting pitcher Samuel Dutton (0-2) was charged with the loss, as he allowed three runs – two earned – on three hits in 1.1 innings with one walk and one strikeout.

LSU relievers Justin Loer, Fidel Ulloa, DJ Primeaux and Christian Little combined to blank Alabama over the final the final 6.0 innings, allowing just two hits with two walks and two strikeouts.

Alabama struck for three runs in the bottom of the second inning as righfielder William Hamiter delivered an RBI single, second baseman Max Grant produced a run-scoring groundout, and the Crimson Tide also scored on a passed ball.

The Tide extended the lead to 4-0 in the third as first baseman Will Hodo lifted a sacrifice fly.

LSU scored a run in the fourth when leftfielder Josh Pearson doubled and later scored on a groundout by designated hitter Ashton Larson.

The Tigers reduced the margin to 4-3 in the eighth as third baseman Tommy White lined a run-scoring single, and first baseman Jared Jones provided an RBI groundout.