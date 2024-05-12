Former Tiger Madelene Sagstrom Surpasses $4 Million On LPGA Tour With Second Place Finish

BATON ROUGE – Former LSU All-American and 2015 SEC Player of the Year golfer Madelene Sagstrom surpassed the $4 million mark in career earnings Sunday on the LPGA Tour with a strong second place performance in the Cognizant Founders Cup in Clifton, New Jersey.

Sagstrom won $277,738 for second place, giving her career earnings of $4,153,162 in 159 starts on the tour. She is now 109th on the LPGA’s all-time money list and less than $300,000 from cracking the top 100 on the list. Sagstrom, from Sweden, who played for the Tigers from 2011-2015, was part of the 2012 NCAA team that finished third in the national championships.

The 31-year-old Sagstrom, who is now No. 11 in the Race to the CME Globe standings, has 20 career top 10s, three this year. Her lone LPGA win came in Jan. 2020.

So far in the first half of the year she has earned over $494,000, ninth on the LPGA money list. The runner-up finish was her best since a tie for second in the AIG Women’s Open in August 2021.

Sagstrom played some of her most consistent rounds of her pro career as her and former Stanford star Rose Zhang virtually were locked in a match play situation for the final 36 holes after separating from third place in the field by double figure strokes for most of the final day.

Sagstrom posted 65-66-66 through the first three rounds of the Founders Cup, an event that salutes the history of the LPGA, and shot 69 in the final round for a four-day total of 22-under par 266. Zhang had to birdie four-of-the-final-five holes to rally past Sagstrom to earn the title.

The LPGA Tour stays in New Jersey for the Mizuho Americas Open at Liberty National in Jersey City before taking a week off leading in the to United States Women’s Open at Lancaster (Pa.) Country Club. Sagstrom, who is exempt for that tournament, will be joined by current LSU Tigers Ingrid Lindblad, Latanna Stone and Aine Donegan, May 30-June 2.