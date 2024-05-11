LSU Defeats Alabama, 6-3, to Even Series

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – LSU right-hander Luke Holman worked 5.2 innings Saturday to earn his seventh win over the season, as the Tigers posted a 6-3 victory over Alabama in Sewell-Thomas Stadium.

LSU improved to 33-19 overall, 10-16 in the SEC, while Alabama dropped to 31-19 overall and 11-15 in conference play. The Tigers evened the series after dropping an 8-7 decision to the Crimson Tide on Friday night.

The teams conclude the series at 1 p.m. CT Sunday in a game that will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and streamed on SEC Network +.

Holman (7-3), who pitched at Alabama for two seasons (2022-23) before transferring to LSU last summer, limited the Crimson Tide to two runs on four hits in 5.2 innings with four walks and two strikeouts.

“Luke is a superstar,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “There’s not a more put-together pitcher and person in college baseball than him. His make-up is off the charts, and he’s going to play for a long time. A lot of that has to do with his poise and his mindset. I’m really, really proud of Luke today.”

Relievers Nate Ackenhausen and Gavin Guidry combined to work the final 3.1 innings, allowing one run on two hits with two walks and two strikeouts. Guidry was credited with his third save after working 2.0 scoreless innings with no hits, one walk and one strikeout.

Alabama starter Zane Adams (4-4) was charged with the loss after surrendering three runs on six hits in 5.1 innings with four walks and six strikeouts.

“It was a really tough loss for our team last night,” Johnson said, “and I’m really proud of how they responded today. I think it showed a lot about the human beings in our dugout and in our program. It was a great game today, probably the biggest one of the season.”

Alabama grabbed a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first when designated hitter Kade Snell provided an RBI groundout with the bases loaded.

LSU responded with two runs in the top of the second when third baseman Tommy White smashed a two-run double off of the top of the left-centerfield wall.

The Tide knotted the game at 2-2 in the fourth on a run-scoring groundout by rightfielder William Hamiter before the Tigers reclaimed the lead in the sixth when pinch hitter Jake Brown delivered an RBI groundout.

LSU plated three runs in the seventh as leftfielder Josh Pearson slapped an RBI single, shortstop Michael Braswell III belted an run-scoring triple and second baseman Steven Milam scored from third on a wild pitch by Alabama reliever Aidan Moza.

Alabama narrowed the gap to 6-3 in the seventh when catcher Mac Guscette lined a run-scoring single.