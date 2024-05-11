Berzon, Pleasants Named to 2024 SEC All-Tournament Team

AUBURN, Ala. – Pitcher Sydney Berzon and shortstop Taylor Pleasants earn spots on the 2024 SEC All-Tournament Team.

The duo represents the first LSU Tigers on the all-tournament team since 2017. LSU reached the semifinals in the 2024 SEC Tournament and has 47 wins, marking the most tournament wins of any SEC program.

Over the weekend, Berzon showcased her exceptional skills, concluding with a 1-1 record and one save. Her presence was felt in all three games of the tournament. The All-SEC First Team pitcher maintained an impressive 1.07 ERA, striking out 12 batters in 19.2 innings pitched. She held opposing batters to a .179 average, conceding only three runs on 12 hits.

Berzon began the tournament by setting an SEC and LSU record of 14 innings pitched in the 3-2 win over Alabama, where she fired 208 pitches, registering five strikeouts. Berzon came in relief and recorded her fourth save of the season in the 2-1 upset over the No. 1 seed Tennessee Lady Vols. In that game, the Buffalo, N.Y. native fanned three batters in 2.1 shutout innings. Berzon finished the weekend in another relief effort, striking out four in 3.1 innings. Berzon retired the first six batters she faced and nine of the first 10 batters before giving up two singles in the 2-1 eight-inning loss against Missouri.

Pleasants turned in a .375 batting average and led the team with three hits and two RBIs, both ribbies being game-deciding runs. She also drew five walks and defensively had four putouts and 11 assists.

In addition to setting an LSU record with nine assists and three walks in the 14-inning marathon against Alabama, Pleasants hit a walk-off single in the 14th to seal the victory. It was LSU’s sixth walk-off and Pleasants’ third walk-off hit this year. The Houston, Texas native delivered again in the 2-1 win versus No. 1 seed Tennessee, as Pleasants extended a 2-0 margin thanks to a run-scoring single in the fifth inning of that game.

The 2024 NCAA Division I Softball Selection Show will begin at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN2, where LSU will receive its seeding and bracket for the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

The complete 2024 SEC All-Tournament is below:

Most Valuable Player: Skylar Wallace, Florida

Florida

Korbe Otis

Keagan Rothrock

Skylar Wallace

Mia Williams

Missouri

Maddie Gallagher

Laurin Krings

Jenna Laird

LSU

Sydney Berzon

Taylor Pleasants

Texas A&M

Kennedy Powell

Koko Wooley